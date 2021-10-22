Germany blames Moscow for its involvement in the migration crisis, and Lukashenko said that covid helps with cancer. The main thing in Belarus in a week

Alina Isachenko

BBC Russian Service

51 minutes ago

Photo author, Erik Romanenko TASS Photo caption, The EU accuses the Belarusian company Belavia of involvement in the organization of illegal transportation of migrants to EU countries.

The head of the German Interior Ministry said that the key to the problem of the influx of migrants to the EU should be sought in Moscow; the wife of Andrei Zeltser, who died in a shootout with the KGB, Maria Uspenskaya, was sent for a psychiatric examination; the first person involved in the Tikhanovsky case, Dmitry Furmanov, was released. The BBC Russian service tells about the main events of the last week in Belarus.

The wife of Andrei Zeltser was transferred to Novinki

Andrei Zeltser’s wife, Maria Uspenskaya, was transferred to the Novinki Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Mental Health for a psychiatric examination. The BBC Russian Service was informed about this by the head of the Bysol Foundation for Assistance to the Repressed in Belarus Andrei Strizhak.

Photo author, Mariya Uspenskaya family archive Photo caption, According to the head of the Bysol foundation and human rights activist Andrei Strizhak, a lawyer was never allowed to see Maria Uspenskaya in pretrial detention center # 1

Recall that Maria Uspenskaya was detained on September 28. She is suspected of involvement in the murder of KGB officer Dmitry Fedosyuk, who died during a shootout with IT specialist Andrei Zeltser.

Soon after the incident, the Belarusian pro-government media circulated an edited video of the shootout, which shows Maria Uspenskaya filming what is happening in the apartment on her phone.

It is still unknown whether Maria was charged with specific charges.

Maria Uspenskaya was placed in an isolation ward on Akrestsin Street, but was soon transferred to SIZO No. 1 in Minsk. According to Andrei Strizhak, Maria was subjected to “torture and inhuman treatment” there: the heating in her cell was turned off and the transmissions were refused. During all this time, a lawyer was never allowed to see Maria Uspenskaya (it is not known whether the lawyer in Novinki was able to visit her).

“The case of Maria Uspenskaya is a particular example of the horror that has been going on in the system of Belarusian penitentiary institutions for more than a year. Unfortunately, the legal profession as an institution is being destroyed in Belarus. All lawyers who take an active position in protecting their victims are gradually losing their licenses,” – Andrey Strizhak told the BBC, adding that they took a nondisclosure agreement from Maria’s defender.

“Destructive telegram channel”

This week, the GUBOP telegram channel (it is not known whether this channel belongs to the department) published a video in which a man posing as an employee of Epam-Systems (the largest IT company in Belarus where Andrei Zeltser, who was killed by the KGB), apologized for subscribing to “destructive”, as he said, the channels on this network and promised to remove them from his list.

We are talking about Nikita Imekov, judging by his Linkedin profile, he has been working as a programmer at Epam Systems since December last year. Prior to that, Imekov worked in the security department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Gomel. GUBOP accompanied the message with photos from the phone with a list of prohibited telegram channels.

Earlier, the Belarusian authorities promised to prosecute (up to seven years in prison) for subscribing to “extremist” Telegram channels – mostly opposition accounts that actively covered the protests.

Immediately after that, the number of subscribers to many Telegram channels began to plummet. However, the Ministry of Internal Affairs soon explained that subscribing to telegram channels, which are recognized as extremist materials, is not yet criminally punishable – “if the subscriber does not support the popularization of the channel, that is, does not repost, donate money, don’t lease information there.”

Nevertheless, the Belarusian propaganda media continued to threaten the colony with the subscribers of “unwanted” channels.

Dmitry Furmanov, a defendant in the Tikhanovsky case, was released

On October 21, political prisoner Dmitry Furmanov, who was involved in the “Tikhanovsky case”, was released. During the election campaign, Furmanov worked in the team of blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky, who had been nominated for the presidency and imprisoned, and later became the coordinator of the initiative group of his wife and presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

Dmitry Furmanov was detained on May 29 at an action to collect signatures in support of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Grodno (the security forces also detained Sergei Tikhanovsky there). Furmanov was found guilty of organizing the riots and sentenced to two years in prison. In the colony, Dmitry Furmanov complained about the unbearable conditions of detention and went on a hunger strike.

You can read more about the “Tikhanovsky case” and its participants here.

Germany: the key to solving the problem of the influx of migrants to the EU through Belarus lies in Moscow

Germany accused Russia of being involved in the migration crisis on the border with Belarus. This was stated by the head of the German Interior Ministry Horst Seehofer. In his opinion, the key to solving the problem of the influx of migrants to the EU through Belarus lies in Moscow.

Photo author, STR / NurPhoto Photo caption, On October 17, a massive protest action took place in Warsaw in defense of the rights of migrants, and the Polish border service said that in just one day, more than 500 attempts to cross the border illegally were recorded at the border.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the influx of migrants to Europe “a hybrid action” from Minsk and proposed to fight the flow of refugees to Europe from Belarus with the help of sanctions.

Earlier, the foreign ministers of Germany, Lithuania, Latvia and other EU countries discussed the possibility of new sanctions against the Belarusian state airline Belavia and travel companies for organizing the transfer of thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East to the EU.

In response to this, Belavia said that the airline had never participated in organizing the transportation of illegal migrants.

Six months since the death of Vitold Ashurk: there are still no forensic results

The Investigative Committee of Belarus is conducting an additional forensic examination of the causes of Vitold Ashurk’s death, scheduled for August this year. Witold’s brother Andrei Ashurok told the BBC about this. When asked about the whereabouts of Vitold Ashurk’s personal diary, which was not handed over to the relatives of the deceased, the Investigative Committee advised him to contact the Shklov colony.

Photo author, Volha Bykouskaya Photo caption, The relatives and friends of Vitold Ashurk continue to seek the truth about the reasons for his death in the colony

Belarusian activist Vitold Ashurok died in the Shklov colony in May this year – according to official information, from cardiac arrest.

At the same time, relatives wondered what could cause cardiac arrest in a “completely healthy person.” Shortly after Vitold’s death, SK published a video in which a man in a prison uniform staggers and falls face down on the concrete floor. After the second such fall, an employee of the colony bandages Ashurk’s bloody head.

At the same time, the Investigative Committee appointed a forensic medical examination to find out the causes of Ashurk’s death, but for six months there were no results.

“Something like this is going on”

The current head of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, said that Covid-19 can contribute to the treatment of cancer. The video with Lukashenka’s speech was published by the Pool Pervy telegram channel, cautiously calling Lukashenka’s statement a “hypothesis.”

Photo author, President.gov.by Photo caption, Alexander Lukashenko himself can often be seen in public without a mask

“God grant that covid will become a cure for cancer,” Lukashenka said on October 20, speaking to the medical staff of one of the hospitals.

"This is what I learned new for myself, starting from yesterday," Lukashenka explained after visiting several hospitals.

“Still, it is easier for us to treat patients with covid … Easier than oncological patients,” he added.

According to Lukashenka, “oncology has dropped significantly” not because people do not seek medical help, but because “something like this is happening.”

Earlier, he said that he was ready to vaccinate against the coronavirus only with the Belarusian vaccine (although it does not exist yet), and also canceled the fines imposed for refusing to wear a medical mask in public places (Lukashenka himself often neglects the mask, explaining that all must be voluntary).

Lukashenka’s words provoked a violent reaction in the media. On Friday, he himself disavowed his statements, saying that Belarus “became a bone in the throat” for supporters of tough measures to combat coronavirus (which the current president does not support).

“My God, from Belarus to America, whoever doesn’t just wipe his feet about this statement of the president. But I’m not saying that covid treats oncology.” These are the facts. And God forbid that it was “- so it was said. And everyone clings … Okay, there are Americans, Europeans, but in Russia, well, there are so many smart ones:” Oh, the president is not an expert, he says that covid treats oncology. “But I I don’t say that. They cling to everything, ”Lukashenka said at a meeting with the government on Friday. His words are quoted by the agency Belt.