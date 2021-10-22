Germany blames Moscow for its involvement in the migration crisis, and Lukashenko said that covid helps with cancer. The main thing in Belarus in a week

Cornelius Chandler
The head of the German Interior Ministry said that the key to the problem of the influx of migrants to the EU should be sought in Moscow; the wife of Andrei Zeltser, who died in a shootout with the KGB, Maria Uspenskaya, was sent for a psychiatric examination; the first person involved in the Tikhanovsky case, Dmitry Furmanov, was released. The BBC Russian service tells about the main events of the last week in Belarus.

The wife of Andrei Zeltser was transferred to Novinki

Andrei Zeltser’s wife, Maria Uspenskaya, was transferred to the Novinki Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Mental Health for a psychiatric examination. The BBC Russian Service was informed about this by the head of the Bysol Foundation for Assistance to the Repressed in Belarus Andrei Strizhak.

Recall that Maria Uspenskaya was detained on September 28. She is suspected of involvement in the murder of KGB officer Dmitry Fedosyuk, who died during a shootout with IT specialist Andrei Zeltser.

Soon after the incident, the Belarusian pro-government media circulated an edited video of the shootout, which shows Maria Uspenskaya filming what is happening in the apartment on her phone.

