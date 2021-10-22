https://ria.ru/20211021/gaz-1755710699.html

Germany said that there is no data on Russia’s involvement in the rise in gas prices

Germany said that there is no data on Russia’s involvement in the rise in gas prices – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

Germany said that there is no data on Russia’s involvement in the rise in gas prices

The chairmen of the committees of the Bundestag – the Committee on Economy and Energy and the Committee on Economic Cooperation and Development – Klaus Ernst and Peter Ramsauer – … RIA Novosti, 22.10.2021

2021-10-21T23: 44

2021-10-21T23: 44

2021-10-22T00: 36

economy

Asia

Europe

Germany

vladimir putin

German bundestag

klaus ernst

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1b/1751941897_0:170:3035:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_fb3c931f8b052a875dbee8bf4922cbab.jpg

BERLIN, October 21 – RIA Novosti. The chairmen of the committees of the Bundestag – the Committee on Economy and Energy and the Committee on Economic Cooperation and Development – Klaus Ernst and Peter Ramsauer – said that there was no evidence that Russia was allegedly involved in the increase in gas prices in Europe, dpa agency reports. Ramsauer sounded against the background of the statement of the co-chair of the Greens, Annalena Berbock, who earlier, in the light of record high gas prices, accused Russia of “playing poker”. According to the candidate for the post of chancellor, Russia is supplying gas to Europe in accordance with contracts, but the “gas storage facilities are relatively empty.” Ernst and Ramsauer referred to the response provided by the federal government to the request on October 11. In the government about the lack of data on “non-compliance with contractual obligations” on the part of Russia. In this regard, the heads of the committees of the Bundestag criticized Berbock’s words. Gas prices in Europe have risen sharply in recent months. Back in early August, the estimated price of the nearest futures on the Dutch TTF index was about $ 515 per thousand cubic meters, and by the end of September the figure had more than doubled. The maximum of the estimated price – almost $ 1,400 per thousand cubic meters – was reached on October 5, and since October 6, gas prices on the world market began to decline, reaching at the moment of the historical maximum at the level of $ 1,937 per thousand cubic meters. Experts associate the rise in gas prices in Europe. with several factors: low occupancy of European underground gas storage facilities (UGS), limited supply from major suppliers and high demand for LNG in Asia. The Kremlin, in response to accusations against Moscow, indicated that Western politicians miscalculated in the transition to alternative energy sources … Russian President Vladimir Putin called the statements about the use of gas by Russia as a weapon complete nonsense and nonsense. Russia has repeatedly noted that it is fulfilling all its obligations to its European partners and is ready to sell more gas. Earlier, at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum, Putin repeatedly drew attention to the mistakes of European countries that spurred the rise in gas prices. He also joked that if untrained people make decisions that affect the energy market, then soon the Dutch will have to go to visit each other on skates to warm up. The Russian leader also pointed to “hysteria and confusion” in the fuel markets in Europe.

https://ria.ru/20211021/putin-1755684317.html

https://ria.ru/20211020/putin-1755366422.html

Asia

Europe

Germany

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1b/1751941897_306-0:3035:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1deed1f42e8bd23f50fe3f7440450def.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

economics, asia, europe, germany, vladimir putin, bundestag of germany, klaus ernst, russia, annalena berbock