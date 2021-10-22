https://ria.ru/20211022/ugroza-1755730895.html
Germany turned its back on Russia
Germany urged NATO to start threatening Russia – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021
Germany turned its back on Russia
The NATO bloc must demonstrate to Russia its readiness to use weapons if necessary, the German Defense Minister said on radio Deutschlandfunk … RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021
2021-10-22T09: 07
2021-10-22T09: 07
2021-10-22T12: 31
security
Germany
NATO
German Defense Ministry
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/0f/1593244433_0-0:2770:1559_1920x0_80_0_0_9c5a31ed3c59c706b67de6d92f1952e6.jpg
MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The NATO bloc must demonstrate to Russia its readiness to use weapons if necessary, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on radio Deutschlandfunk. The minister claims that Moscow allegedly systematically violates the airspace of these states, so special attention should be paid to its protection. In addition, she accused Russia of constant cyberattacks and inciting a migration crisis on the border of Belarus and the EU. Russia has repeatedly stated that it has no aggressive plans against any countries. All flights of Russian aircraft are carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters, without violating the borders of other states, while NATO activity is unprecedented near the borders of Russia. The North Atlantic Alliance regularly conducts exercises and simulates battles with the Russian army.
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211021/nato-1755661458.html
Germany
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/0f/1593244433_41 0:2770:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4535a8ea187c6f5b32bbc87180ece3f1.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
security, germany, nato, germany defense ministry, russia
Germany urged NATO to start threatening Russia