Germany turned its back on Russia

Germany urged NATO to start threatening Russia – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

2021-10-22

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The NATO bloc must demonstrate to Russia its readiness to use weapons if necessary, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on radio Deutschlandfunk. The minister claims that Moscow allegedly systematically violates the airspace of these states, so special attention should be paid to its protection. In addition, she accused Russia of constant cyberattacks and inciting a migration crisis on the border of Belarus and the EU. Russia has repeatedly stated that it has no aggressive plans against any countries. All flights of Russian aircraft are carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters, without violating the borders of other states, while NATO activity is unprecedented near the borders of Russia. The North Atlantic Alliance regularly conducts exercises and simulates battles with the Russian army.

2021

