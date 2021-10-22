https://ria.ru/20211022/koronavirus-1755817044.html

Golikova announced the complication of the epidemiological situation in 14 regions

Golikova announced the complication of the epidemiological situation in 14 regions – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

Golikova announced the complication of the epidemiological situation in 14 regions

The epidemiological situation with a new type of coronavirus infection has worsened in 14 regions of Russia over the week from October 15 to October 22, told reporters … RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

2021-10-22T15: 47

2021-10-22T15: 47

2021-10-22T18: 12

society

tatiana golikova

health – society

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/01/1752735062_0:91:3072:1819_1920x0_80_0_0_25505d81cdb931f96dac4bc31135035b.jpg

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The epidemiological situation with a new type of coronavirus infection has worsened in 14 regions of Russia over the week from October 15 to October 22, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told reporters. protection in the form of vaccination, which is carried out in Russia free of charge. You can sign up for a vaccination on the public services portal and by calling 122.

https://ria.ru/20211022/koronavirus-1755794417.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/01/1752735062_154-0:2886:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4d3831a2e898ecebf22f363fa8e67585.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, tatiana golikova, health – society, russia