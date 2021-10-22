https://ria.ru/20211022/koronavirus-1755817044.html
Golikova announced the complication of the epidemiological situation in 14 regions
Golikova announced the complication of the epidemiological situation in 14 regions – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021
Golikova announced the complication of the epidemiological situation in 14 regions
The epidemiological situation with a new type of coronavirus infection has worsened in 14 regions of Russia over the week from October 15 to October 22, told reporters … RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021
2021-10-22T15: 47
2021-10-22T15: 47
2021-10-22T18: 12
society
tatiana golikova
health – society
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/01/1752735062_0:91:3072:1819_1920x0_80_0_0_25505d81cdb931f96dac4bc31135035b.jpg
MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The epidemiological situation with a new type of coronavirus infection has worsened in 14 regions of Russia over the week from October 15 to October 22, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told reporters. protection in the form of vaccination, which is carried out in Russia free of charge. You can sign up for a vaccination on the public services portal and by calling 122.
https://ria.ru/20211022/koronavirus-1755794417.html
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/01/1752735062_154-0:2886:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4d3831a2e898ecebf22f363fa8e67585.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, tatiana golikova, health – society, russia
Golikova announced the complication of the epidemiological situation in 14 regions