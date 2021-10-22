Gwyneth Paltrow launches her version of Sex Education on Netflix

New series from Oscar-winning actress – and again on the topic of sex

Goop actress and founder teaches couples to be bolder in their desires in new show on Netflix

On October 21 in Los Angeles, Gwyneth Paltrow presented the show Sex, Love & goop to the public, which started on the same day on the Netlix platform.

This is not the star’s first project for the popular streaming service. Oscar winner for her role in Shakespeare in Love and ex-wife of Coldplay leader Chris Martin last year released The goop Lab, a series dedicated to sexual health and education.

The new set of mini-films, as the name suggests, is also focused on the theme of love and sex and is essentially a continuation of The goop Lab. Over the course of six episodes, Paltrow, in the company of psychologists and intimacy experts, gives advice to real couples on how to improve their relationship.

Gwyneth Paltrow, intimate relations expert Michaela Boehm and goop content director Eliza Loenen at the premiere of The Goop Lab

Goop is the brand and website name for an actress who rarely appears in films and devotes her time to family and business. A wellness project with a focus on oriental philosophy and sexual health since its launch in 2008 has grown into a commercial network with strong distribution, health summits, a print magazine, a podcast and now two seasons of documentaries broadcast on Netflix.

Despite its success, goop has repeatedly come under fire for its odd product names and controversial advice to readers. But while everyone giggled about Smells Like My Vagina scented candles and unscientific articles about jade balls for strengthening intimate muscles, Paltrow has built a burgeoning sexual health empire.

“I always say that sex and relationships are something everyone needs to work on,” the actress says in an interview with InStyle.com. – That is why we are focusing on this topic in the new show. At goop, we are always trying to help couples, and women in particular, to break the paradigms of shame imposed by society, for which we are happy to use the visual environment of Netflix. ”

