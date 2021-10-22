Hackers put up for sale a database of drivers in Moscow and the region :: Society :: RBC

The source of the publication suggested that the leak could have occurred at the regional level. He explained that now the data on car owners are centrally stored in the Federal Information System of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, but earlier each region stored them in its own database. The interlocutor of the newspaper suggested that until 2020, Moscow and the Moscow region could upload data in parallel to their own and to the federal system, then they began to use only the all-Russian one.

Alexei Parfentiev, head of the analytics department at SerchInform, said in an interview with the newspaper that the leak was caused by the actions of an insider. “It looks more likely also because the requirements of regulators to such structures as the traffic police, in terms of protection from external attacks, are extremely strict,” he is convinced.

In turn, Andrey Arsentiev, head of analytics and special projects of the InfoWatch group of companies, did not agree with this assessment. In a conversation with the newspaper, he said that the base could just be obtained as a result of external influences, for example, by exploiting a vulnerability in system software.

Judging by the composition of the data, the new database of car owners is not unloading from the traffic police system, but rather unloading from the databases of insurers, says Ashot Hovhannisyan, the founder of the DLBI data leak intelligence and monitoring service. “This data could have been stolen both directly from the insurance companies and from their contractors, to whom the bases are transferred for“ ringing out, ”he said in an interview with the newspaper.

The coordinator of the Blue Bucket movement, Pyotr Shkumatov, told Kommersant that the data from the traffic police databases are of interest not only to insurers. “They can be used by scammers and spare parts sellers to target advertisements,” he said.

But this leak, in his opinion, clearly did not come from the traffic police bases. “The current systems of protection against external attacks and insider actions simply will not allow to unload databases in bulk,” he assured.

In August last year, cybercriminals put up for sale on the Internet the personal data of about 1 million drivers in Moscow and the Moscow region, estimating the database at $ 1.5 thousand. It contained the following lines: the date of registration of the car, state registration plate, make, model, year of issue, surname, name and patronymic of the owner, his phone number and date of birth, region of registration, VIN-code, series and number of the registration certificate, as well as the vehicle passport.