Harry Potter with Keanu Reeves and Jason Momoa. You didn’t order it, but the blogger took a deepfake and made the right decision

The blogger wondered what the Harry Potter films would look like if modern American actors played in them. The video, in which the roles of adult characters are played by Hollywood stars, caused a violent reaction from the fans of the saga. We all love Gary Oldman, but Keanu Reeves as Sirius Black is a heart thief.

On May 17, the Race blogger Archibold posted a video on his YouTube channel in which he showed how actors from Hollywood play the main characters of the Potterians with the help of a deepfake.

The video opens with screenwriter Steve Cloves and British writer J.K. Rowling discussing the inadmissibility of American stars in the saga, but Race Archibold offers a fresh take on the cast.

For example, Meryl Streep plays the role of Professor Minerva McGonagall.

Voldemort is played by Nicolas Cage.

And Keanu Reeves is Sirius Black.

You can see what all the characters would look like in the American version of the Potter in the video below. The footage also featured Timothy Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Adam Driver and other stars.

Most of all, fans who watched the video remembered Nicolas Cage as One-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named.

Nicolas Cage as Voldemort would be an inspiring actor.

Voldemort just killed me.

Many YouTube commentators admitted that they could not see the footage and now want to watch the American version of the film.

I want to see this movie. Definitely. Do it. Now!

I am everything. It definitely needs to be filmed!

The fan of the film also managed to see the characters of the Potteriana unusual to the eye. In the third part of the saga “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” she found the protagonist himself, Hermione Granger and Remus Lupine suspicious. But the “clones” of the stars are easy to explain.

And British fans of films about a wizard boy managed to find the real Professor Snape. A real person and a hero have much more in common than just the same surname.