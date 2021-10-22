Hollywood star Witherspoon hypnotized for role

American actress Reese Witherspoon admitted that she specifically resorted to hypnosis for the role in the movie “Wild”, writes Interview Magazine. The Hollywood star played in the film Cheryl Strayed, who went on a solo trip to escape from the death of her mother.

The artist noted that very worried when preparing for filming. She started having panic attacks and had to see a hypnologist to deal with her anxiety. Most of all, the celebrity was worried about the absence of a number of colleagues in the shop – for 25 days she was filmed alone: ​​”just me, a camera and a backpack.”

According to Reese, the project influenced her a lot. The actress was struck by the path taken by her heroine, and what she eventually came to. According to Witherspoon, the tape is devoted to the independent solution of problems by women.

On the eve it became known that the American actor and star of the trilogy “The Lord of the Rings” Elijah Wood will play in the remake of “Toxic Avenger” (1984). The film tells about a man who fell into a vat of chemicals and turned into an ugly mutant.

Earlier it was reported that Hollywood actor Russell Crowe is going to create a major film studio in the southeast of Australia. The artist will go into business in the coastal town of Coffs Harbor in New South Wales, which is 540 km from Sydney. The objects will be located on the territory of the existing resort, where members of the families of the film crews will be able to live. The term of the project is still unknown.











