“Home delivery of covid?” How the population census is being carried out in Bashkiria | SOCIETY: Events | SOCIETY

This week in Bashkiria, as well as throughout the country, the All-Russian Population Census entered an active phase. It was supposed to take place last year, but was postponed due to the pandemic. For the first time, it can be completed in digital format, but census takers actively go door to door to record all the data from the words of citizens live.

Online questionnaire or live survey

The census began at a time when a particularly difficult situation with coronavirus developed in the republic. Vaccination rates remain low, covid restrictions have been introduced at many sites, and residents over 65 and chronic patients have been sent to self-isolation. Bashstat emphasizes that it is possible to transfer all data online. It is convenient, safe and fast: you do not need to contact people, and you can fill out an electronic form in just 10-15 minutes. You can also wait for the census taker at home, come to the nearest census area or to the MFC.

In the republic, the house-to-house detour began on October 18. There are 1,235 census districts, more than 7 thousand enumerators have been involved. They come from 8:00 to 22:00, but mostly in the evening, when people return from work. It is quite simple to find out what a Rosstat employee who comes to you looks like. Blue scarf, satchel bag, reflective vest with themed logo, tablet with a special program. Also, the employee must have a mask and gloves, an ID and a passport.

What they ask about

The questionnaire includes 33 questions. Of these, 23 are socio-demographic: gender, age, citizenship, place of birth, nationality, language skills, education, number of children, sources of income.

Ten more questions concern housing conditions. It is necessary to name the type of dwelling, the year the house was built, the total area of ​​the apartments, the number of rooms, data on the comfort of the dwelling – the availability of light, heat, gas, water. They copy not only Russians, but also foreign citizens. They are asked just a few questions: gender, age, country of permanent residence, purpose of coming to Russia. Everything is written down from the words of the respondent, a passport or other documents confirming what was said are not required.

Bashstat notes that all the data received will be taken into account when formulating the budget, programs for the development of territories, the construction of enterprises, gas pipelines, power lines, schools, hospitals and other infrastructure facilities. The preliminary results of the large-scale survey will be announced in April 2022, the final results by the end of next year.

The first census in Russia was carried out during the Mongol-Tatar invasion. The conquerors from Asia collected data on the enslaved in order to collect tribute from them (“exit”). Then the censuses began to be carried out already in the era of the Russian Empire. The first of these took place in 1897. In the USSR, the population and households were recorded seven times: in 1926, 1937, 1939, 1959, 1970, 1979 and 1989. And in the history of modern Russia twice – in 2002 and 2010.

“You can’t go to the store, but can you go home?”

Despite the fact that the census has just begun, there is already an active discussion on this topic on social networks. As expected, users are unhappy, first of all, with the fact that the bypass is being carried out in conditions of the risk of the spread of coronavirus.

“Like fines, taxes, garbage fees, they instantly find who and how much is spelled out. Yes, and the epidemic seems to be like, you can’t go to the store, but you can go from apartment to apartment from house to house, “- outraged user Nina Kondakova…

Many residents of the republic write that they are not ready to let the census taker into the apartment, as they are afraid of getting infected.

“Household rounds – home delivery of covid or what? I will not let you in. We have restrictions, self-isolation. I have nothing against the census takers, but the authorities in the region have become insolent, ”writes an Instagram user Guzel…

According to Bashstat, about 80% of census takers are immune to coronavirus – vaccinated or ill.

Some people wonder why they even need to disclose their data if they are in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the MFC and other government agencies. There are indignations about very ordinary facts. It turned out, for example, that some scribes simply do not know how to use the equipment given to them.

“The scribe came yesterday. He filled in the name and surname and hung, either he listened to the instructor inattentively, or he was given such a tablet, but he did not cope with the task. I apologized and went to get used to it, ”said Ufa resident Vladimir Maslov…

“Opens the door and starts swearing”

According to copyist from Ufa Ksenia Lapatina, the majority of respondents calmly respond to the offer to fill out the questionnaire. However, some questions still cause extreme surprise, and often indignation. For example, items about knowledge of the Russian language, nationality, availability of electricity, gas, water and toilet.

“People laugh at such questions and very often say:“ who invented this and why is all this needed ”. But, to be honest, I cannot understand what is difficult to answer, ”says Ksenia.

The girl also added that in the short time of her work, conflicts have already happened more than once.

“Many people ask who has come, and after my answer I hear only the fading sounds of footsteps. There were situations when a person opens the door, tries to swear, realizes that it is useless, and in the end just closes the door. Many used foul language and sent them to hell, ”says Ksenia. “It’s not very pleasant when such situations arise, but when you go to work as a scribe, you understand what awaits you.”

Another Ufa scribe Magdalena Kazymova conflict situations did not arise, but the majority of respondents, according to her, also do not open doors and refuse to participate in the survey.

“There were no conflicts, even if a person refused me, he did it politely, referring to the fact that he didn’t want to correspond at all, or he wanted to answer all questions on State Services,” Magdalena says.

Each house-house walker will receive 15-16 thousand rubles for his work. Initially, it was promised 18 thousand rubles, but later the workers learned that the announced amount was without deduction of taxes.

A comment

Political scientist Dmitry Mikhailichenko:

“The census has been postponed several times and, in general, the reproduction of the principles of state governance requires this procedure. The fact that it takes place during a pandemic, of course, complicates the campaign, but does not cancel it in any way. As for the questions, they are far from idle. If you search the Internet, you can find out that a considerable number of people live in Russia who do not speak Russian, do not have a sewage system in their house, and so on. This is not 1-2% or even 5%. Therefore, all questions regarding language, convenience, provide special information. Especially in a multinational state, where the way of life is quite different and presupposes an urban formation, rural areas and the periphery. In general, the census is a regular and managerial process, without which the state simply cannot function normally. The fact that it began to be carried out in the midst of a pandemic is not entirely correct, but it still does not end, and it is still necessary to collect actual data. “