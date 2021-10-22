Houston Pension Fund Invests in Bitcoin and Ethereum

The Texas-based Houston Firefighter Relief and Retirement Fund (HFRRF) has added Bitcoin and Ethereum to its defined benefit portfolio. The partner was NYDIG…

As the first national pension plan to invest directly in #Bitcoin, our partnership with @ HFRRF1 marks a watershed moment for digital assets. We are proud to support their mission, now with a first-of-its-kind investment opportunity: https://t.co/JIqjc3UtNH pic.twitter.com/SKNHbN7rHM – NYDIG (@NYDIG_BTC) October 21, 2021

“The investment reflects our belief in the potential of blockchain to democratize value accumulation by eliminating middlemen.”Said Ajit Singh, Chief Investment Officer of HFRRF.

Founded in 1937, the fund has more than 6,600 active and retired firefighters and survivors.

Effective July 1, 2004, active firefighters pay 9% of their salary to HFRRF. Municipal authorities additionally contribute at least twice the amount. The target profitability of the structure is 8.5% per annum.

As a reminder, Australia’s fifth-largest pension fund allowed Bitcoin investments, and in March, NZ Funds Management’s voluntary pension savings program in New Zealand invested 5% of the $ 350 million under its management in Bitcoin.

