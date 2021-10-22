How I Brought a 2012 iMac Back to Life It flies almost like an M1

In mid-2013, the first Apple computer appeared in our house.

The choice of my mother, who at that time managed the family finances, fell on the iMac with a diagonal of 27 inches at the end of 2012 for 110,000 rubles at that time or 183,000 rubles now.

It was the first iMac to feature a sleek new design with a vanishing edge closer to the screen. In the same body that Apple still uses in the iMac 27 ″. In 2021, 9 years later.

Our iMac is still working, but it’s been through a lot. He survived two clinical deaths, after which he rose from the ashes like a phoenix and now flies at an amazing height.

Below I’ll tell you about how a home Mac once deleted photos in 3 years, how it was brought back to life twice and how much money was spent on an unexpectedly successful computer repair, which will soon hit the tenth of a century.

Laid out a fortune for a Mac because it’s beautiful

After owning the iPad 4 and iPhone 4, the family realized that the strange and sleek Apple devices would be reliable, although expensive.

In the summer of 2013, I moved to Moscow, and the question arose about buying a home computer.

It so happened that at one of the resellers among the cheap black boxes with weak PC assemblies, my mother saw a display levitating on an elegant aluminum leg with a slight swelling in the back.

And then I found out that it was also nothing of such a powerful computer.

She could no longer think of anything else, and began to consult with me.

The decision was difficult due to three factors: high price, unfamiliar system, my mother and I were poorly versed in hardware and software.

At the same time, we tried to find the optimal configuration so that you could install Windows, play on it, run Photoshop.

As a result, we took in the configuration Intel Core i5-3470, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 675MX, 8 GB of RAM, 1 TB HDD.

At the same time, they bought the official Windows 7 and the Microsoft Office package, which were installed right in the store via Boot Camp.

Yes, everything is so: I wanted a sleek device on the table, but a familiar OS for work. Most likely, it was this approach to two systems that ultimately damaged my memories, the echoes of which I still feel.

One letter killed Windows, and Windows took the iMac and 10,000 photos with it

Once in my childhood on my home PC I received a strange letter with a link. I do not remember what was there, but I remember that I clicked on it. This affected 70% of all files on the computer and actually forced to “reinstall Windows”.

Then the most valuable loss was saving in games, because I did not have time to deal with digital photography, and the world was ruled by film on its last legs.

History has taught me some kind of information security. Unlike my mother, who was not there at that moment to learn how to ignore links in unfamiliar letters once and for all.



Not sure what this button was for. Seems like to eject the disk from the drive, but this model was no longer there

Years later, with our iMac 27 at home, I left town. And already my mother unknowingly opened a portal to hell by clicking on a spam link from Windows.

Once again, temporary and insignificant files like game saves or raw DSLR shots were deleted, most of which had no artistic value at the beginning of my experiments with photography.

By that time, over the course of two years, he had been freeing up the memory of the iPhone 5S and iPad 4, saving almost all the photos from them on the iMac in the Mac OS X section. He left the most significant crumbs on the devices.

They then remained intact, but the spam link event triggered a process that led to the destruction of all these photos.



In those years, the iMac easily pulled Photoshop. Here are Benchmark 4 results from 2021 if they tell you anything.

After the attack on Windows, its partition had to be completely removed and restored back through Boot Camp.

It turns out that this process created a lot of stress for the HDD inside the iMac, and, I suppose, due to poor software optimization, it did not always go smoothly, it was restarted several times.

I didn’t like to mock the monoblock iron in this way, but from time to time I had to. Sooner or later, Mac OS X would refuse to start Windows, or Windows would catch another virus and die.



After the new iMac 24 on the M1, the sound from the 9-year-old iMac is not as clear as it used to be, but it is still surprisingly loud and deep

I should have taken such moments as warning signs and urgently made a backup of all the photos, which were becoming more and more. Feel a hint of bitterness, right?

3 years from the date of purchase it’s a black day… After another complex and unsuccessful installation of Windows via Boot Camp, the candy bar began to turn on for a suspiciously long time and load applications even longer.

I began to urgently evacuate photos to an external HDD, but managed to save a third. Another frieze paralyzed the entire Mac OS X, after which the iMac was no longer activated to a working state.

During activation, he reached the stage of entering the password for the account, but did not allow him to get into the system. The patient was in a coma.

In the first repair, only the HDD was revived. Nothing changed



After the service, the camera was terribly dusty due to poor screen docking. By the way, a similar system is in the 2021 MacBook Pro, because of which it got a “bang”

I took the iMac to a service in the center of Moscow, which I chose based on positive reviews from various sources.

We carried out diagnostics and voiced the diagnosis: some HDD segments are irrevocably damaged, so the system, although it boots, will not work fully. iMac will save storage replacement.

After the repair, no one noticed much difference in speed, of course. The characteristics are the same, there was nothing to grow.

The old hard drive was given in case I try to pull out the surviving photos from it. Still waiting in the wings, the price tag in the region of 10 thousand for data recovery is still slowing me down.

Repair price: 10,000 rubles for a new HDD.

The second time they repaired half of the iMac, the SSD became a star



Now the camera is like new



True, the quality is somewhere on the level of the iPhone 3GS. Home renovation

The monoblock worked for another 5 years. Slowly, with brakes and terrible lags, which greatly annoyed my mom.

iMac behaved like all old computers that you just want to take and throw away, because no one likes to load a tab in the browser for three minutes.

In the summer of 2021, after turning on one of the standard programs, the entire screen suddenly turned orange, and then the iMac went into an eternal reboot.

Launching through the safe method didn’t help. We were taken to an emergency workshop, where they found out that the HDD was flying again.



A flying hard drive that was installed five years ago

There was a lot of dust, they removed it with a vacuum cleaner

This time, they replaced a 512 GB SSD from Samsung.

The disk cost 5000 rubles…

This was the best decision ever. With it, programs began to open at lightning speed, tabs to take off, desktops to switch instantly.

Only we did not immediately find out about these bonuses.

Even with a new drive, the iMac wouldn’t boot. When activated, it reached a successful connection to Wi-FI, after that it showed a gray apple with a download line and remained so hanging.



iMac in Component Check Mode

Diagnostics also stopped at a successful check of the network card, after which she did not want to go further. I had to take it to another service in the center of Moscow.

The new masters noticed that the iMac had a broken leg. In 2017, while tilting, she snapped and stopped holding the weight of the candy bar. Apple had a free program to repair it, but due to the large size, we delayed the repair and ended up missing the window.

The repair of the leg is appreciated in 4000 rubles…



This is what the built-in power supply looks like

The next day, the service announced the final verdict on why the iMac looked alive, but did not regain consciousness.

EFI board burned out or Extensible Firmware Interface… It is an interface that has low-level access to the systems and firmware of Apple computers for stable operation. To make it easier to understand, this is the analogue of BIOS on a PC.

This explains why the iMac kept turning on but refused to go beyond checking the internet module during diagnostics.

Replacing the board cost 8000 rubles…



This time the display panel is glued tightly

With what the most unusual problem was connected, we do not know. A surge in voltage, an initially defective part or just age, the answer may generally be somewhere in between.

But thanks to this breakdown, the monoblock began to breathe deeper.

I used it several times when I came to visit, and in browsing, taking notes and easy photo editing, I did not see the difference between it and my 2018 MacBook Pro on the eighth generation Core i7.

The last moment was setting up Mac OS X (the hardware did not live up to macOS) for 2000 rubles. Mom didn’t want to wait for me to figure it out, so she ordered a master.

Total the second renovation came out in 19,000 rubles for SSD, leg, board and Mac OS X setup.

What I learned from two critical Mac crashes

The iMac continues to be the perfect family computer today. AirDrop runs smoothly, brightness is abundant

Two things.

Store photos in several places at once. Don’t even think about taking a 512GB iPhone and keeping all your photos on it. Or throw them off on a computer and use it as a permanent storage. One day the device will break and you will lose everything.

I have been doing a piece of advice on how best to back up valuable data correctly.

In short: add 2 external drives and one cloud in addition to the main devices on which you store important media. And sync it all up every 3 months.

The second photo shows a slot for upgrading RAM, which is present even in the latest iMac 27 ″. I am afraid that he will soon disappear. And I used the port for SD this time too

Use an SSD whenever possible. On a permanent computer, at least 512 GB.

Compared to HDDs from the dinosaur era, flash memory will turn even a nine-year-old computer into a fighter. That iMac from 2012 launches in seconds in 2021.

By the way, I could not check the speed of my disk, because many programs need at least Mac OS X 10.13, and here it costs 10.12 (Sierra). But nothing, the iMac of the end of 2012 even supports Mac OS X 10.15 Catalina.

Perhaps it wasn’t just the SSD that made this story so successful, but the complex quality that Apple stands up to. Or the liquidity of their computers, which can be repaired without any problems even now. Or it’s a matter of neatness of use. Or all at once.

Finally, we decided on expensive repairs, because even now this iMac, after all the manipulations, can be sold for twice as much.

But I agree with one thing for sure. Our headline on the latest (hopefully) 27-inch iMac in the old design sounds absolutely true:

