How One Role Can Change Your Whole Life

Robert Downey became Tony Stark, Mickey Rourke became a boxer, and Cameron Diaz increased her breasts.

Actors often have to change for the role. They lose weight, get fat, dye their hair, learn to limp, ride a horse, or be parents. But sometimes the events on the set or the personalities of the invented characters change the lives of the artists. “KinoReporter” has selected several of the most striking examples of this transformation.

James Cromwell went vegan

Anyone who chooses vegetarianism usually has their own personal reasons. Actor James Cromwell, for example, completely stopped eating meat after filming Babe: The Four-Legged Kid (1995), which tells the story of the adventures of an unusually intelligent pig. Time spent filming in Australia made him rethink his lifestyle. Especially when he sat down to dinner and saw many of the crew members ordering pork chops. Since then, Cromwell has been an active vegan and was even arrested during protests against animal cruelty.

Mickey Rourke became a boxer

Mickey Rourke had considerable success as an amateur boxer long before he started acting in films. However, he ended up returning to the ring several times as a pro after starring in the 1988 film The Simpleton, which portrayed an unlucky boxer with a broken soul named Johnny Walker. At that time, he explained his passion for sports by the fact that he needed a reboot from Hollywood. Rourke remained undefeated in 8 professional bouts, winning 6 times and drawing twice. The actor returned to boxing in 2014, at 62, defeating a 29-year-old boy in an exhibition match in Moscow.

Angelina Jolie becomes UN Ambassador for Refugees

According to Angelina Jolie, Cambodia opened her eyes to the humanitarian catastrophe taking place in the third world countries. The actress was there filming Lara Croft Tomb Raider. Jolie turned to the UN Refugee Commission for information, and in February 2001, she made her first trip to Sierra Leone and Tanzania, where she was deeply shocked by what she saw. In the following months, Angelina returned to Cambodia, and then to an Afghan refugee camp in Pakistan, where she donated $ 1 million to help the victims.

Brie Larson has become an active advocate for victims of sexual assault

It’s fair to say that most of us were absolutely blown away by Brie Larson’s performance in the 2015 film Room. The actress rightly took the Oscar for Best Actress that season. The story of the abduction, rape of a woman, raising a child from a man who holds her captive, struck the actress so much that since then she began to help everyone who has ever been a victim of sexual violence. In 2018, Larson worked on the Time’s Up initiative, which aims to protect women from harassment and discrimination. Bree continues his activities in this direction to this day.

Robert Downey Jr. became Tony Stark in real life

While Tony Stark’s character undoubtedly gave Robert Downey Jr. a second career chance and ultimate worldwide fame, Iron Man also made an impact on the actor himself. After Downey Jr. finally hung up his legendary red armor after filming Avengers: Endgame, the actor decided to follow in the footsteps of his on-screen character by founding a company that will “clean up the planet from trash” using high technology. During the 2019 Amazon Re: Mars conference, the Marvel megastar gave a keynote speech on the launch of the FootPrint Coalition a la Tony Stark.

“With the help of robotics and nanotechnology, we could significantly, if not completely, cleanse the planet of debris in 10 years.”

Doesn’t it look like anything? Now let’s hope that the grand plan to save the planet will not involve the creation of artificial intelligence robots named Ultron.

Cameron Diaz just enlarged her breasts

Just months after the 2011 comedy “Very Bad Teacher” hit the big screen, rumors began to circulate that Cameron Diaz had augmented her breasts. According to the plot, her character Elizabeth Halsey tried to earn money for this operation throughout the film. By the way, during the filming of this film, she began to meet with Justin Timberlake. Who and what inspired the star to make significant changes in her appearance is anyone’s guess. Diaz herself joked that this was not so, but the fact, as they say, was obvious.