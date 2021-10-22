How schools and kindergartens will work on a long weekend – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

As soon as it became known that non-working days were announced in Russia, parental chats began to seethe: how are we going to study? Distance again? And the holidays?

The Ministry of Education has prepared recommendations on the work of schools, kindergartens and colleges on non-working days. The document has already been sent to all regions of Russia.

Schools

From October 30 to November 7, it is recommended to release schoolchildren for unscheduled vacations. No distance learning is provided. In those regions where non-working days begin earlier than October 30 – and there are many of them – the holidays will also be postponed. For example, in Moscow, where a long vacation has already been announced – from October 28th.

– In many schools these days there are planned holidays, so the quality and completeness of the educational process will not suffer, – said the head of the Ministry of Education Sergei Kravtsov. – Where there are some overlapping dates, the regions should use our instructions and make sure that everything necessary in terms of the curriculum is provided. During this period, it is important to focus on protecting health. This has been communicated to all regions.

In case of emergency, the Ministry considers it possible to organize duty groups for the primary school.

Kindergartens and colleges

In kindergartens, during non-working days, duty groups will be organized for children whose parents still have to go to work. Of course, such groups will not appear everywhere: the regions are recommended to determine the list of kindergartens and inform their parents about it.

Kindergarten leaders must ensure strict adherence to sanitary and epidemiological standards.

Also, the Ministry of Education admits that college students can also go on vacation for the period of non-working days. But only if missed classes are transferred to other days.

The recommendations are general for everyone, but depending on the situation, local authorities can make their own decisions.

What is known about the situation in the regions now?

For example, in North Ossetia, holidays are already underway – due to the increase in the number of cases, all schoolchildren of the republic were sent on early holidays from October 18 to November 8.

At the Humanitarian University – a private university in Yekaterinburg – there will be no classes on days declared non-working. But, most likely, you will have to shift the session with correspondence students. This means that the entire lecture schedule of the university must be changed. Kurgan schoolchildren go on early holidays from October 22 to November 7. In addition, a decision was made to transfer theoretical classes for students of universities, colleges and technical schools of Kurgan and Shadrinsk into a distance format from October 25 to November 7. Practical training and industrial practice will continue to be held in person with the observance of all preventive measures.

In the Rostov region, the holidays will begin a week earlier than expected. Municipalities of the region are recommended to introduce them from October 25 for a period of at least 14 calendar days.

In the schools of the Stavropol Territory, children will go on vacation from October 23 to November 8. Regional Health Minister Vladimir Kolesnikov noted: an epidemiological gap of at least two weeks is needed.

School holidays in Mordovia will also begin on October 25 and will last two weeks. “Mass cases of diseases in one class or school have not been recorded, – said the first deputy minister of education of the republic Elena Soldatova. – But in agreement with the chief state sanitary doctor of Mordovia, a decision was made to extend the autumn holidays. On November 9, children will sit at their desks again.”