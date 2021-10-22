How to do makeup Kim Kardashian

It can be done with the most common cosmetics.

Kim Kardashian and her sister Kylie Jenner wear their makeup so much that their makeup has become a household name. To repeat it, you will need cosmetics, which almost every girl already has (except for false eyelashes).

Before applying the tone, you need to cleanse and moisturize your face. Since the Kardashian makeup is quite dense, a solid base is a must. Once it is absorbed, you can move on to the foundation.

It should be tight, opaque and with a matte finish. The tone must be well shaded at the hairline, on the ears and neck, otherwise the mask effect will appear. The first part of the famous contouring of the TV star is the second foundation two shades darker than the first layer.

It is applied to the wings of the nose, cheekbones and along the contour of the face. On top of the tone, you need to go over with a little dry highlighter for a damp skin effect.

More intensely, Kim Kardashian applies highlighter to the temples, bridge of the nose, upper center of lips and upper cheekbones. All this needs to be powdered, making the radiance of the face restrained.

Kardashian’s eyebrows are thick, graphic, they can be repeated with a pencil or shadows. The main thing is to make a pronounced bend and carefully paint over the entire length without gaps.

The TV star usually makes a feathery arrow with soft borders. Take a medium brown eyeshadow and extend the arrow towards the temple without using eyeliner.

The most important thing in Kardashian makeup is eyelashes. They are long, with a strong bend and a ragged effect. There are hardly any in your cosmetic bag, so you will need to buy false eyelashes.

The Kardashian sisters paint their lips in two layers with matte tints of nude or berry shades, writes InStyle. It is worth remembering that such lipsticks dry the lips, so they must first be thoroughly moistened with a balm. The contour needs to be outlined with a pencil to match, and the makeup “like Kim” is ready.

