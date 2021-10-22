How to make money on high steel prices in 2022 :: RBC Pro

NLMK Group CEO Grigory Fedorishin named signs for maintaining high steel prices in 2022. Thanks to their growth, metallurgists are reporting record profits and their quotes are at historic highs

Grigory Fedorishin, CEO of NLMK Group (NLMK), expects high steel prices to continue in 2022. He announced this during a conference call for investors on the company’s financial statements for the third quarter of 2021. “We do not expect steel prices to normalize next year to their average levels of five and ten years ago. We expect them to remain high, albeit not at such peaks as this year, ”said the top manager.

Global steel prices began to rise from the middle of last year and reached record levels in the spring of 2021. Some contractors reported a 100-200% increase in prices for rolled metal products. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the price of rebar in Russia from July 2020 to July 2021 increased by 111%, to 58 thousand rubles. per ton, and hot rolled steel rose in price by 128%, up to 71 thousand rubles. per ton.

RBC figured out how maintaining high steel prices would make it possible to make money on the shares of metallurgical companies.