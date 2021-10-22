How to properly combine alcohol and food so as not to get fat

An Australian nutritionist explained why cocktails should not be drunk and which alcohol is the safest.

Alcohol is a product, as you know, quite high in calories, in large quantities it has a detrimental effect on the body. And the point is not even that he is able to play out the appetite, the problem lies not in calories, but in his other property: a large amount of alcohol in the body causes disruptions in the digestive system, which contributes to the deposition of fat in the most vulnerable parts of the body. However, this may not be a problem if you know how to drink alcoholic beverages so as not to get fat. Fortunately, an Australian nutritionist Sara Di Lorenzo told how to combine food and alcohol.

Cocktails and sugary drinks

So, it is known that alcoholic beverages contain an unequal amount of calories. The most dangerous for the figure are cocktails and drinks, which contain sweet syrups and soda. As an example, the specialist cited the well-known Gin and Tonic cocktail, which is prepared on the basis of a sweet non-alcoholic tonic. Of course, this sweetness gives the drink a unique taste, but also spoils the figure. In this case, it is better to skip the drink or replace it with gin and soda. This option is much more useful for the figure, since it contains only 83 kilocalories, and in the first drink – 183. Of course, the difference is palpable.

Wine and champagne

When choosing between champagne and wine, give preference to dry champagne, since this type of alcohol is less caloric – one glass contains only 77 kilocalories, which is quite small compared to a glass of red wine.

Aperol and tequila

The nutritionist also recommended replacing wine with a lower-calorie alternative and a rather popular drink today – Aperol Syringe. “Oddly enough, it is better to choose it than wine, since there are only 125 kilocalories in a glass,” Lorenzo said.

However, tequila is the lowest-calorie drink and quite optimal for those who want to keep the figure – one glass contains only 60 kilocalories.

How to drink alcohol and not get fat

If you are a big drinker, but your health and figure are dear to you, try to adhere to the following rules:

Drink no more than two or three doses of drinks a day, but a week you should rest from alcohol for at least four or five days. Pauses and fasting days will allow the liver to rest, stabilize the digestive system and solve the problem of fluid retention in the body.

On drinking days, take each alcoholic beverage with a glass of water. This will help you avoid dehydration, headaches, and water retention, which often causes weight gain the next day.

Lorenzo also advised to carefully select snacks with alcohol. Avoid stuffing your stomach with fried, fatty, high-carb foods; instead, eat more protein and vegetables.