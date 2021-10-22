How will the non-working days pass in different regions of Russia. Main :: Society :: RBC

In the Kursk region, it was decided to start the “antique vacation” on Monday, October 25th. They will end, as elsewhere in the country, on November 7. Also, from October 25, non-working days will begin in the Samara region.

Regions where non-working days do not coincide with federal Moscow (October 28 – November 7)

Moscow region (October 28 – November 7)

Kursk region (October 25 – November 7)

Nizhny Novgorod Region (October 25 – November 7)

Novgorod region (October 25 – November 7)

Perm Territory (October 25 – November 7)

Samara region (October 25 – November 7) Regions where non-working days are announced from October 30 to November 7 Amurskaya Oblast

Bashkiria

Buryatia

Vologodskaya Oblast

Ivanovo region

Ingushetia

Kaluga region

Komi

Krasnodar region

Crimea

Kurgan region

Lipetsk region

Mari El

Mordovia

Omsk region

Pskov region

Sverdlovsk region

Sevastopol

Tatarstan

Tomsk region

Tyumen region

Udmurtia

Ulyanovsk region

Khakassia

Chelyabinsk region

Yakutia

Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District

Prescribed vacations

The decision on the non-working days has affected schools. For a significant part of the regions, the period from October 30 to November 7 is planned for the holidays. Those who have a different curriculum were recommended by the Ministry of Education on the evening of October 21 to shift them to federal holidays. At the same time, it was prescribed to adjust the plans so that the educational process does not suffer.

Since non-working days start differently in different regions, the dates of vacations do not coincide everywhere. So, in Moscow and the Moscow region, autumn holidays start on Thursday, October 28, and children will thus receive additional free days.

Moscow transport will operate as usual during the lockdown



At the same time, the duration of the holidays varied not only depending on the region, but also on the form of education (some schools study according to the trimester system). For example, in Tatarstan, they were supposed to pass from November 1 to 7 and did not change anything. They decided to do the same in Yekaterinburg. But in the Volgograd region, the holidays were supposed to start on October 25 and end on October 31, but in the end they were extended for another three days (in fact, for a week). The same terms will be in Belgorod, Tula, Ivanovo regions, as well as in Chuvashia.

In the Kursk region, it was decided to start the holidays on October 21, in Kalmykia on October 23, and least of all schoolchildren will study in Sevastopol. There, the operational headquarters decided on October 11 to disband them to their homes from October 18 to November 8.

In addition to schools during non-working days, there will also be no classes in sports sections and circles. Kindergartens in Moscow and the Moscow region will go on vacation, but for some children, duty groups will be organized. But in Tatarstan, for example, they decided not to close kindergartens at all.

In kindergartens and nurseries on non-working days, duty groups are organized



As for universities and secondary vocational schools, for example, in Moscow, by the decree of the mayor Sergei Sobyanin, they are allowed to conduct classes exclusively remotely. Bauman Moscow State Technical University decided to make non-working days for all employees, limiting itself to remote consultations on a number of issues. Lomonosov Moscow State University announced the transition to distance learning.

At the federal level, Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov announced that universities can transfer students to distance learning.

Lockdowns of varying severity

Following the announcement of the holidays, several regions have introduced partial lockdowns. The most severe restrictions will be in Moscow and Moscow region – non-food retail stores, dental clinics, catering establishments, multifunctional centers and public service centers, beauty salons, fitness centers, entertainment and cultural centers are closing there. The authorities made an exception only for museums and theaters, and then with reservations about the presence of QR codes (given to those vaccinated and recently ill) and masks from visitors. Cinemas and children’s playrooms are also closing.

V Sevastopol catering enterprises will be closed (only takeaway will work), beauty salons and fitness centers, as well as theaters and cinemas.

A relatively “liberal” lockdown was planned by the authorities of the Kursk and Chelyabinsk regions. So, in Kursk region during non-working days, non-food stores will be closed, and catering establishments will be allowed only by QR codes.

V Chelyabinsk region beauty salons and fitness centers are subject to restrictions; after opening, they will only serve customers with QR codes. Only owners of QR codes will be allowed into shopping centers on non-working days, and catering establishments will not be able to serve visitors at night, from 23:00 to 6:00. Food courts and cinemas in the area remain open, but access is via QR codes. The authorities of the region promise to keep the use of these codes in the future on an indefinite basis.

In a number of regions, in the last days of October, the mandatory presentation of QR codes is introduced. V Sverdlovsk regionFor example, this measure was planned to be introduced from November 8, and now the deadline has been shifted to October 30.

Resorts on standby

The “tourist regions” have prepared for the influx of tourists, as Russians love to travel on long weekends. Coronavirus restrictions are being introduced or have already been introduced almost everywhere. Basically, they represent a requirement to present a QR code when checking into hotels and restrictions on excursions and public events.

Kaliningrad region

The region is not closed for the entry of tourists, however, it will be possible to check into hotels, guest houses and hostels in the region only upon presentation of a QR code on vaccination or a certificate of a negative PCR test for coronavirus, the Minister of Culture and Tourism of the region Andriy Yermak wrote on Facebook. The test must be done no earlier than three days before the check-in date.

Earlier, regional authorities introduced a requirement for the mandatory presentation of QR codes when visiting catering establishments, shopping centers, large stores and fitness centers, banquets are prohibited everywhere.

The head of Crimea announced non-working days on the peninsula



Leisure and cultural events have also been suspended in the region. An exception was made only for theaters, philharmonic societies and concert halls with occupancy of up to 50% of seats. There is a mask mode in public transport.

Bus group tours with the participation of unvaccinated or not having a negative PCR test, as well as walking tours of more than 15 people are prohibited.

Crimea

Additional restrictions for local residents and tourists are introduced on the peninsula from October 25 of the year and “until further notice.” At the same time, already upon entering Crimea, a certificate of vaccination or a negative test for coronavirus will be required.

Booking and accommodation in hotels, sanatoriums and boarding houses of the region – only upon presentation of a certificate of vaccination or a QR code received through the portal of public services. Upon check-in, a certificate of COVID-19 postponed less than six months ago will also be accepted. Hotels are also encouraged to require negative PCR tests from customers 72 hours prior to check-in.

The same documents will be required when visiting catering establishments, excursions, discos, clubs, hairdressers and fitness centers. In the region, mass events are prohibited, a mask regime and requirements for observing social distance are in force.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade explained who will continue to work on non-working days



Travel industry employees are prescribed to be vaccinated. Halls in entertainment establishments can be filled by no more than 50%.

Krasnodar region

In the region, for the period of non-working days, the holding of mass events will be limited and a system of QR codes will be introduced. As the head of the region Veniamin Kondratyev wrote in Telegram, QR codes will be required from October 30 to November 7 to visit restaurants, cafes and other “leisure facilities”, but only in resort cities.

The authorities of Sochi, in particular, are preparing for a significant influx of tourists on the November weekend. As the mayor of the city Alexey Kopaigorodsky wrote on Telegram, the occupancy of hotels will be more than 75%, sanatoriums – about 90%. “One-time loading of the resort sphere of the city will exceed 120 thousand people,” he said.

In which regions have QR codes been introduced for vaccinated and recovered from COVID-19



St. Petersburg

The decision to tighten quarantine measures was made on October 18. According to the order of the governor Alesandr Beglov, from November 1 in the city, it is necessary to present QR codes to visitors of all public events. At the same time, visits to theaters, circuses, concerts, cinemas, museums and exhibitions by organized groups of children and adolescents will be prohibited.

From 15 November, it is planned to make QR codes mandatory for visiting theaters, circuses, concert halls, cinema, museums and exhibitions.

From December 1, QR codes will be needed for visitors to cafes and restaurants.

The last region of Russia without compulsory vaccination introduced QR codes



Regions of the “Golden Ring”

V Kostroma region On October 21, the list of places where they will be allowed only by QR codes was expanded. From October 30, in addition to catering, museums and public events, a QR code will be required to get to shopping centers, beauty salons, hairdressers. Only those who are vaccinated or have recently been ill will be able to stay in hotels. Foreign citizens are settled upon presentation of a negative PCR test.

Peskov said when Putin is revaccinated against COVID-19



V Ivanovo region similar requirements will come into force on October 29. Additionally, during non-working days, a ban is imposed on the servicing of organized groups of buyers from other regions by trade enterprises.

In Vladimir region Since the beginning of October, there has been a ban on holding mass events with more than 500 participants. In this case, only vaccinated participants are allowed, who can confirm their status using a QR code or a certificate of vaccination. A certificate of the transferred COVID-19 is also accepted for access.

Authorities Yaroslavl region the tightening of restrictions and the introduction of QR codes have not yet been announced.