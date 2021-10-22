HSE scientists named sources of social tension in Russia

Inequality between segments of the population in Russia is high, but not extreme, researchers at the HSE note

The sources of social tension in Russia are the large gap in incomes of the population, unequal access to health care and differences in housing conditions. This is the conclusion reached by researchers at the Higher School of Economics (HSE). Russians are especially annoyed when the rich cash in on natural resources.

“Income inequality was named the most acute by the majority of respondents (67.2%). The second and third places were found to be unequal access to medical care and different housing conditions (polls were conducted in 2020), ”RBC quotes the results of the HSE study.

Russians are unhappy with the fact that huge sums are earned on natural resources, and not in intellectual and high-tech industries, scientists say. At the same time, Russia is one of the world leaders in terms of wealth concentration, said Svetlana Mareeva, head of the Center for Certification Studies at the Institute for Social Policy of the Higher School of Economics. According to her, 1% of the super-rich people keep 43-56% of the country’s monetary resources in the country.

HSE researchers note that Russia is the “confident middle peasant” in the world in terms of the level of inequality of the majority of the population. The country does not face the problem of extreme poverty when it comes to survival. Inequality in Russia is more pronounced than in Germany, Poland or Hungary, but weaker than in China, the United States and Brazil, Mareeva said.

