Hyundai showed new patrol cars for traffic police :: Autonews

Hyundai began supplying the traffic police with new patrol vehicles based on the Solaris sedan. In total, 2,497 new vehicles will be at the disposal of the traffic police in 2021, the press service of the South Korean brand reports.

For the patrol Hyundai Solaris, a special equipment has been developed. The equipment includes a complex of information registration, a signal loud-speaking device, color-graphic pasting and a number of other special options. In addition, the cars received an additional battery for the smooth operation of all special equipment.

All cars for the traffic police were produced at the Hyundai plant in St. Petersburg. Before the transfer of the finished machines, special tests were carried out for compliance with the current requirements and regulations.

The technical data of Hyundai Solaris patrolmen are not called. The standard sedan is available in Russia with a 1.4-liter 100-horsepower engine, as well as a 1.6-liter engine with 123 horsepower. Both units can operate with a 6-speed manual transmission or with an “automatic”.

Earlier, the main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in Moscow revealed which cars the service park of the Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate consists of. As Autonews.ru was informed in the press service of the department, traffic police officers travel by cars of the brands Ford, Skoda, Toyota, Volkswagen and BMW.

In early 2020, the metropolitan police received several BMW cars. Then the traffic police fleet was replenished with five 5-Series sedans, and in the 30d version – with a three-liter diesel engine with a capacity of 249 horsepower. At the end of the same year, the Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate received at its disposal 150 new Skoda Octavia liftbacks equipped with 1.8-liter petrol turbo engines. In the “civil” version, such a car is capable of gaining a “hundred” in 7.3 seconds, and the maximum speed is 233 km per hour.

Autonews.ru can now be read in Telegram.