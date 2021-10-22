In Crimea, hotel reservations have been introduced exclusively by QR codes

In Crimea, antiquated restrictions have been tightened regarding the settlement of tourists arriving on vacation in sanatoriums and hotels. The head of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Sergei Aksenov, has made appropriate amendments to the decree “On high alert mode”.

New amendments to the document concern first of all tourists who are just planning a vacation in Crimea. Even at the stage of booking rooms, vacationers will have to present a QR code on vaccination.

But it will be possible to settle in a hotel or sanatorium, firstly, with a QR code, and secondly, with a negative PCR test. In this case, the study for COVID-19 should be carried out no earlier than 72 hours before check-in at the hotel. Also, check-in is permissible with the simultaneous presentation of a negative test and a certificate of the transferred COVID-19 disease.

The authorities will tightly monitor compliance with these rules. In case of violations, hotel officials will be brought to administrative responsibility, and the accommodation facility is threatened with suspension of work for up to 90 days. At the same time, the Ministry of Resorts of the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, continues the centralized vaccination of employees of Crimean hotels. And injections with two components have already been given to more than 20 thousand employees of hotels and sanatoriums throughout Crimea.

In Crimea, the number of people infected with coronavirus continues to grow rapidly. Over the past day, 630 carriers of COVID-19 have been identified. 16 people have died. In connection with this, the same decree introduced new restrictions. Firstly, from October 25, 2021, until a special order, the admission of applicants in all MFC offices is suspended. Secondly, in the registry offices, the norm for the presence of guests during the solemn registration of marriages is introduced – no more than 10 people. It is also forbidden to be allowed to participate in all public events without exception without a QR code on vaccination or a certificate of a past disease.