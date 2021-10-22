https://ria.ru/20211022/ranenie-1755871843.html
In Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, a child was wounded in the head from a traumatic weapon







EKATERINBURG, October 22 – RIA Novosti. A 10-year-old child in the Nizhnevartovsk children’s hospital of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug (KhMAO) was wounded in the head from a traumatic weapon belonging to his grandfather, SUSK reports in the region. in the inpatient department, the child was wounded in the head from a traumatic weapon belonging to his grandfather, born in 1955, who accompanied the victim for the period of hospitalization. RF (causing grievous harm to the health of a minor) .Investigators establish a complete picture of what happened, a version of an independent shot by a child as a result of careless handling of a weapon is considered, as well as others. In addition, the circumstances of the location of the weapon in the medical department, the legality of its acquisition and wearing are being investigated, says SUSK.


