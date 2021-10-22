https://ria.ru/20211022/lift-1755737802.html

In Moscow, an elevator with ten people fell into a mine

In Moscow, an elevator with ten people fell into a mine – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

In Moscow, an elevator with ten people fell into a mine

The Moscow prosecutor’s office is conducting an inspection after the fall of an elevator with people in one of the residential buildings. RIA Novosti, 22.10.2021

2021-10-22T10: 02

2021-10-22T10: 02

2021-10-22T10: 45

incidents

Moscow

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/135959/62/1359596236_0:105:2000:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_f57e78acefaf5ed845789119cd864280.jpg

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The Moscow prosecutor’s office is conducting an inspection after the fall of an elevator with people in one of the residential buildings. Information about the victims has not yet been reported. Prosecutors intend to check the implementation of legislation in the field of ensuring the safety of indoor elevator equipment, as well as to establish the circumstances and causes of the incident. If there are grounds, they will consider the issue of prosecutorial response measures. Anton Mikhalyuk, the deputy prosecutor of the Nikulinsky interdistrict prosecutor, is in place.

https://ria.ru/20210615/padenie-1737109677.html

Moscow

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/135959/62/1359596236_112-0:1889:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_a00e8d6f2c946a7e84a7543ff03c0981.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, Moscow