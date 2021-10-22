In Moscow, an elevator with ten people fell into a mine

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
24

https://ria.ru/20211022/lift-1755737802.html

In Moscow, an elevator with ten people fell into a mine

In Moscow, an elevator with ten people fell into a mine – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

In Moscow, an elevator with ten people fell into a mine

The Moscow prosecutor’s office is conducting an inspection after the fall of an elevator with people in one of the residential buildings. RIA Novosti, 22.10.2021

2021-10-22T10: 02

2021-10-22T10: 02

2021-10-22T10: 45

incidents

Moscow

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/135959/62/1359596236_0:105:2000:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_f57e78acefaf5ed845789119cd864280.jpg

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The Moscow prosecutor’s office is conducting an inspection after the fall of an elevator with people in one of the residential buildings. Information about the victims has not yet been reported. Prosecutors intend to check the implementation of legislation in the field of ensuring the safety of indoor elevator equipment, as well as to establish the circumstances and causes of the incident. If there are grounds, they will consider the issue of prosecutorial response measures. Anton Mikhalyuk, the deputy prosecutor of the Nikulinsky interdistrict prosecutor, is in place.

https://ria.ru/20210615/padenie-1737109677.html

Moscow

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/135959/62/1359596236_112-0:1889:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_a00e8d6f2c946a7e84a7543ff03c0981.jpg

incidents, Moscow

10:02 10/22/2021 (updated: 10:45 10/22/2021)

In Moscow, an elevator with ten people fell into a mine

MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The Moscow prosecutor’s office is conducting an inspection after the fall of an elevator with people in one of the residential buildings.

“According to preliminary information, on the morning of October 22, an elevator fell from the fifth floor in a residential building on Pokryshkina Street, in which there were six adults and four children. A technical security system worked between the second and third floors, which kept the elevator from falling further,” the press service of the department.

Information about the victims has not yet been reported.

Prosecutors intend to check the implementation of legislation in the field of ensuring the safety of indoor elevator equipment, as well as to establish the circumstances and reasons for the incident. If there are grounds, they will consider the issue of prosecutorial response measures.

The deputy of the Nikulinsky interdistrict prosecutor Anton Mikhalyuk is at the scene.

Elevator at the entrance of a residential building - RIA Novosti, 1920, 15.06.2021

June 15, 04:58 PM

In Moscow, a man died when he fell into an elevator shaft

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here