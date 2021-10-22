https://ria.ru/20211022/lift-1755737802.html
In Moscow, an elevator with ten people fell into a mine
In Moscow, an elevator with ten people fell into a mine – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021
In Moscow, an elevator with ten people fell into a mine
The Moscow prosecutor's office is conducting an inspection after the fall of an elevator with people in one of the residential buildings.
MOSCOW, October 22 – RIA Novosti. The Moscow prosecutor’s office is conducting an inspection after the fall of an elevator with people in one of the residential buildings. Information about the victims has not yet been reported. Prosecutors intend to check the implementation of legislation in the field of ensuring the safety of indoor elevator equipment, as well as to establish the circumstances and causes of the incident. If there are grounds, they will consider the issue of prosecutorial response measures. Anton Mikhalyuk, the deputy prosecutor of the Nikulinsky interdistrict prosecutor, is in place.
In Moscow, an elevator with ten people fell into a mine
“According to preliminary information, on the morning of October 22, an elevator fell from the fifth floor in a residential building on Pokryshkina Street, in which there were six adults and four children. A technical security system worked between the second and third floors, which kept the elevator from falling further,” the press service of the department.
Information about the victims has not yet been reported.
Prosecutors intend to check the implementation of legislation in the field of ensuring the safety of indoor elevator equipment, as well as to establish the circumstances and reasons for the incident. If there are grounds, they will consider the issue of prosecutorial response measures.
The deputy of the Nikulinsky interdistrict prosecutor Anton Mikhalyuk is at the scene.
