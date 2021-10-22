In Perm, they threatened to send those unvaccinated from COVID to self-isolation :: Society :: RBC

When making a decision, the authorities of the Perm Territory will proceed from the data of doctors on the number of cases of COVID-19 and the availability of resources to fight the disease

Photo: Alexander Kryazhev / RIA Novosti



If the situation with the spread of coronavirus infection in the Perm Territory deteriorates, new strict restrictions may be introduced, up to sending the unvaccinated from COVID-19 to self-isolation. This was stated on October 22 at a briefing by the deputy head of the regional governor’s administration Maria Gevorgyan.

“From October 30, it is possible to declare complete self-isolation for unvaccinated and non-vaccinated citizens. We urge, dear residents, to get vaccinated and vaccinated in the coming week so that from October 30 you will not be included in the category of persons in respect of whom self-isolation is possible, ”Gevorgyan said (the briefing was broadcast on the 59.ru portal).

According to the head of the administration, when making a decision, the authorities of the Perm Territory will proceed from the doctors’ data on the number of cases and the availability of resources to fight the disease.

“We very much hope that the introduction of a self-isolation regime will not be required,” Gevorgyan added.

The non-working day regime in the Perm Territory is introduced for the period from October 25 to November 7. In addition, other restrictions are being introduced: in particular, it will be possible to get to a cafe or restaurant only with a QR code about vaccination against COVID-19 or a previous illness.