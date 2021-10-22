In Russia, the level of herd immunity increased by 0.7 percentage points over the week. :: Society :: RBC

Data on the level of herd immunity began to be published for the first time by the operational headquarters last Saturday. During this time, this indicator for the country as a whole increased by 0.7 percentage points.

Photo: Pavel Lisitsyn / RIA Novosti



In Russia, the level of collective immunity to the coronavirus COVID-19 has increased over the week. In the country as a whole, it is now 45.7% (seven days ago – 45%), the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus infection cites data.

Among the regions that are leading in terms of morbidity and mortality, the level of herd immunity has also increased. So, in Moscow, where the most difficult situation with the spread of coronavirus is observed, this indicator increased by 0.7 percentage points over the week, from 61% to 61.7%. In other regions from the top 5, the situation is as follows.

St. Petersburg – an increase of 2.2 p.p. (from 58% to 60.2%);

Moscow region – an increase of 0.8 p.p. (from 64% to 64.8%);

Nizhny Novgorod region – an increase of 0.9 p.p. (from 44% to 44.9%);

Sverdlovsk region – an increase of 1.3 p.p. (from 39% to 40.3%).

According to the operational headquarters, in Russia more than 53.5 million citizens underwent vaccination with the first component, more than 49.1 million people were fully vaccinated. A week ago, these figures were lower – 51 million and 47.5 million, respectively.