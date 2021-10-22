In Taiwan, commented on the words of Biden about the readiness to defend the island

https://ria.ru/20211022/ssha-1755785499.html

BEIJING, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Taiwan drew attention to the statement of US President Joe Biden about the readiness to defend the island, but will not change its position and will not commit “rash actions”, the official representative of the Taiwan administration Zhang Dunhan said on Friday. Biden previously said that the United States is ready to defend Taiwan in In the event of possible military aggression against it by Beijing. “Taiwan’s position has been and remains unchanged: not to succumb to pressure, but after receiving support, not to commit rash actions,” the Taiwanese news agency Central News Agency quoted Zhang Dunhan as saying. He stressed that Taiwan will continue Demonstrate firm determination to ensure its own defenses, and will also continue to work with other countries to “ensure peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific.” full-scale invasion of Taiwan, he also pointed out that the current situation in the Taiwan Strait is the most tense in the past 40 years. His statement came after the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) in the first week of October sent a total of nearly 150 warplanes to the shores of Taiwan. ensuring state sovereignty and against separatist activities and external interference. Official relations between the central government of the PRC and its island province were interrupted in 1949, after the Kuomintang forces, led by Chiang Kai-shek, who were defeated in the civil war with the Chinese Communist Party, moved to Taiwan. Business and informal contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the parties began to contact through non-governmental organizations – the Beijing Association for the Development of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Strait Exchange Fund.

