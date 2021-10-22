In the fresh trailer of the movie “King Richard” with Will Smith, a new song by Beyoncé sounded

An inspiring film tells how Venus and Serena Williams became tennis stars.

Shot from the movie “King Richard”

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for the biographical drama “King Richard” with Will Smith about the beginnings of the professional career of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. The video featured a new song by Beyoncé.



The singer’s track can be heard in the second half of the video, it is called “Be Alive”. The song with powerful vocals from Beyoncé perfectly conveys the inspiring mood of the picture, as it tells about pride, the struggle for a bright future and the efforts of a person eager to achieve his goals.

By the way, the trailer showed several reviews from critics who speak extremely warmly about the film. The reviewers were inspired by the life-affirming story of the victories of two talented and determined sisters. Also, journalists note the excellent performance of Will Smith and the soulfulness of the film, which also reveals the theme of love.





King Richard tells the true story of the ascent of the sisters Venus and Serena Williams (Sania Sidney and Demi Singleton) to the sports Olympus through the eyes of their father Richard (Smith). In the story, a man who has failed to build a career for himself throws all his efforts to ensure that his daughters become successful tennis players. The hero uses unconventional teaching methods and trains his daughters according to a well-thought-out program to the smallest detail.

Richard is firmly convinced that both daughters will not only become the brightest sports stars, but will change tennis forever. And so it happened. And all thanks to the hard training and support of the sisters’ family, who from childhood were motivated to achieve only the highest awards.

By the way, Serena Williams herself posted a video in which she, her sister Venus and Will Smith happily present the trailer and Beyoncé’s song:

I’m SO excited for you to watch the new trailer for #KingRichard starring Will Smith and featuring the song “Be Alive” by @Beyonce… It’s in theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax November 19. pic.twitter.com/pILYvbJsbw

– Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) October 21, 2021

The cast of the film also included John Bernthal, Tony Goldwin, Onzhanyu Ellis and Andy Bean.

The premiere of the biopic “King Richard” by Reinaldo Marcus Green is scheduled for 18 November.

