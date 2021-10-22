In the Magadan region, QR codes were introduced for visiting restaurants, cinemas, clubs and other public places

Loading…

In the Magadan region, from October 30, QR codes are introduced to visit public places: bars, restaurants, cinemas, hotels, clubs, libraries, theaters, saunas and other public places. Changes to the coronavirus restriction regulation have already been published on the Legal Acts Portal.

According to this document, persons over 18 years of age must have:

– QR code confirming the presence of a vaccine against coronavirus (the second component of the Sputnik vaccine or a single-component vaccine). You can get it on the State Services website in the Stopcoronavirus section.

– or a QR code that confirms that they have transferred

COVID-19 disease and no more than six have passed since the date of their recovery

calendar months;

– or QR, which confirms a negative result

laboratory research for COVID-19 by PCR. The test must be taken

not earlier. than three calendar days before the presentation of the QR code.

QR code can be presented on electronic devices

or on paper in a format that allows you to scan it

camera of a smartphone, tablet, or other similar device.

Also, a person can present a medical certificate proving the presence of contraindications that do not allow getting vaccinated against coronavirus.

Such QR codes will need to be presented when visiting:

1) mass events held in the premises or

outdoors, with the participation of more than 50 people;

2) hotels and other places for temporary residence

3) restaurants and cafes with full catering,

cafeterias, fast food restaurants and self-service

4) bars, discos, dance floors and venues

similar recreational activities

6) concert halls, theaters

7) multipurpose centers and similar establishments with a predominance

cultural service

8) club-type institutions: clubs, palaces and houses of culture,

houses of folk art

9) libraries, archives

10) museums

11) sports facilities

12) massage parlors

13) sports and recreation facilities: baths and showers

for the provision of general hygiene services, saunas, solariums, salons

for weight loss and slimming, etc.

Persons under 18 years of age are allowed into public places only when accompanied by adults who present a QR code.

Failure to comply with these rules would constitute an administrative violation of the High Alert Code of Conduct in the region.

SUBSCRIBE TO “EXTREMELY” IN WHATSAPP (there are places in the group), IN TELEGRAM AND IN VIBER (CLICK ON A WORD TO ADD)

Our channel in Yandex.Zen

Follow us on Google News