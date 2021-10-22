https://ria.ru/20211022/nerabochie-1755737324.html

In the Nizhny Novgorod region, non-working days will begin on October 25

In the Nizhny Novgorod region, non-working days will begin on October 25 – RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

In the Nizhny Novgorod region, non-working days will begin on October 25

Non-working days in the Nizhny Novgorod region will last from October 25 to November 7, the press service of the regional government said. RIA Novosti, 22.10.2021

2021-10-22T10: 00

2021-10-22T10: 00

2021-10-22T11: 19

spread of coronavirus

society

Nizhny Novgorod Region

health – society

coronaviruses

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152152/53/1521525304_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_25b45caf5a545f56bbbbdc3ee743440d.jpg

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Non-working days in the Nizhny Novgorod region will last from October 25 to November 7, the press service of the regional government reported. Thus, during non-working days, with the preservation of wages, continuously operating organizations, grocery stores, pharmacies, social service institutions, as well as state authorities will continue to work. and local government. In addition, if additional safety requirements are met, industry and construction will continue to function. Museums and sports organizations will be opened. But the admission of people will be carried out only by QR codes or multi-passes. Catering establishments will be able to operate in delivery mode. Starting from October 25, the MFC on the territory of the Nizhny Novgorod region works by appointment only. It is noted that more than nine thousand beds have been deployed in the region to treat patients with COVID-19, and if immediate measures are not taken, the reserve will soon be exhausted. “In such conditions, we cannot risk the lives of people, we cannot allow citizens to be left without qualified medical care. This is a difficult, but necessary decision, “the press service quotes Nikitin as saying. It is necessary to observe the regime of self-isolation. During the period of non-working days in schools, vacations are established, and institutions of additional education will be able to work only remotely. Duty groups are being introduced in kindergartens. In conclusion, the governor urged those who have not yet been vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

https://ria.ru/20211022/koronavirus-1755735162.html

https://ria.ru/20211021/samara-1755704291.html

Nizhny Novgorod Region

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/152152/53/1521525304_174-0:2905:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5acbf5448c723644952d03d96c7fe512.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, Nizhny Novgorod region, health – society, coronaviruses, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia