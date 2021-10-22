In the Perm Territory, investigators began to check on the death of a family in a fire

Screenshot of the video.

As already reported by “KP”, in the village of Kutamysh, Chusovsky district, several members of the same family – a husband and wife and their 15-year-old daughter – died during a fire. Only a teenage son and a 4-year-old grandson were saved.

In connection with this tragedy, investigators began to check.

– On the night of October 22, a fire broke out in the outbuildings and in the workshop located near the wooden house on the Shkolnaya street of the Kutamysh station, noticing which, the owners of the home took measures to save their family members: a teenage son and a 4-year-old grandson, which as a result survived, – reported in the Investigative Directorate of the TFR in the Perm Territory. – The 57-year-old head of the family, his 52-year-old wife and their 15-year-old daughter did not manage to escape; their bodies were found during the extinguishing of the fire. According to preliminary data, the fire occurred as a result of a short circuit in the electrical wiring, which the owner of the house installed on his own.

Currently, the scene of the incident is being inspected, the necessary forensic examinations are being appointed to establish the causes of death of the victims and the fire, eyewitnesses are being interviewed. Based on the results of the procedural check, the investigator will make a procedural decision.

