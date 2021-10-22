In the Samara region, non-working days will be introduced from October 25 to November 7, 2021

In the Samara region, non-working days have been announced from October 25 to November 7. This decision was made by the head of the region, Dmitry Azarov, on Thursday, October 21. This is due to the unfavorable situation in the province due to the spread of a new coronavirus infection.

The resolution of the head of the region says – to suspend the activities of organizations of all forms of ownership and individual entrepreneurs from October 25 to November 7, 2021.

The exceptions are:

continuously operating enterprises,

catering (only in delivery mode and to take away),

medical and pharmacy organizations,

organizations providing the population with food and essential goods,

organizations performing urgent work in an emergency,

organizations carrying out urgent repair, construction and loading and unloading works,

organizations providing financial services in terms of emergency functions,

lawyers,

notaries,

MFC,

Registry offices,

scientific and educational organizations,

backbone organizations,

enterprises for the transportation of passengers,

mass media.

In addition, from October 25 to November 7, adult citizens will be able to visit markets and shopping centers only upon presentation of a QR code on vaccination or postponed coronavirus.

It was also recommended that universities declare a break in education, let schoolchildren go on vacation, and organize duty groups in kindergartens.

Let us remind you that on Wednesday, October 20, a meeting of the Government of the Russian Federation was held under the chairmanship of President Vladimir Putin. The live broadcast was hosted by the Russia 24 channel.

At the meeting, the head of state was presented with the proposals of the cabinet of ministers on the introduction of non-working days in the country from October 30 to November 7. It was separately indicated that in the regions with the most unfavorable situation, which include the Samara region, it is recommended to announce this regime a week earlier – from October 23rd. Vladimir Putin agreed with these proposals, and left the right to the early introduction of non-working days to the heads of the regions.

As a result, such a decision for the Samara region was made by the Governor Dmitry Azarov.