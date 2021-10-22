In the United States, a student died while participating in a hot dog eating contest – Gazeta.Ru

Madeleine Nipcon from Massachusetts, USA, took part in a competition for eating hot dogs, but died in an accident, according to the publication Tufts daily…

During the execution of the challenge, Madeleine began to choke and fainted. The spectators ran up to the girl, tried to bring her to her senses and called an ambulance.

Nipkon was rushed to Boston City Hospital. Doctors fought for Nipkon’s life for 24 hours, but were powerless. After the news of Madeleine’s death, her friends, classmates and caring people organized a spontaneous memorial near the house of the deceased.

The 20-year-old studied at the University of Massachusetts School of Arts and Sciences and was fond of lacrosse.

Earlier, another American woman required several operations on her jaw after she ate a burger… The woman unsuccessfully bite, dislocating her jaw.