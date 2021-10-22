Inflation Is The Top Threat To The Market By Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – Founder and CIO of hedge fund Tudor Investment Corporation and billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones said he believes inflation is the main threat to the financial market and society as a whole.

And while he warned that “inflation could be much worse than we fear,” he immediately added that with prices rising, equity investments may be the best choice for investors.

“I believe that for me the number one problem that investors face … is inflation, and it is clear that it is not transient,” he said, thereby refuting the opinion that has been held by the US Federal Reserve System for a long time. and other central banks around the world that inflationary pressures will be short-term.

Fueling inflation, Jones said, are unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus designed to lift the economy out of the deep recession caused by the pandemic. However, the government has clearly overdone it, leading the economy to overheating. By now, the Fed has added $ 4 trillion to its balance sheet and cut rates to historic lows, Jones recalls.

There is a clear imbalance here, with an overweight “towards demand, which is about $ 3.5 trillion more than usual, and all this lies on liquid deposits. These dollars can be put into stocks, into cryptocurrency, into the real economy, or for consumption. This is a huge amount of money that just waits to be used at some point, and that is why inflation will not be transient. “

And while the consumer price index (CPI) rose in September as new obstacles such as supply chain disruptions and labor shortages emerged, they have sustained inflationary pressures even longer.

But despite the gloomy forecasts, Jones believes that in the face of inflation, investing in US stocks may be the best choice for investors.

“The promotions are interesting,” he said. “In an inflationary environment, they are much better than fixed income.”

– In preparation, materials from Business Insider were used

