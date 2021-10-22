Investigative Committee accused the director of “Yeralash” Belostotsky of corrupting minors :: Society :: RBC

Investigators in the capital have charged Ilya Belostotsky, director of the Yeralash children’s comic newsreel, with corrupting minors, TASS reports.

“Ilya Belostotsky was detained in Moscow for indecent acts against minors, but later the charge was tightened up to Part 3 of Art. 134 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Sexual intercourse and other actions of a sexual nature with a person under the age of sixteen”), which provides for a punishment of up to 10 years. He is currently being held in a pre-trial detention center, ”said the agency’s interlocutor.

“A preventive measure in the form of detention was chosen by Belostotsky in October 2020. The last time the measure of restraint was extended until October 12, 2021, “- explained to RBC in the press service of the Presnensky District Court.

Ilya Belostotsky was born in 1973 in Chelyabinsk. Since 1995 he studied at the Chelyabinsk State Institute of Culture, in 2004 he graduated from VGIK. In the same year, Belostotsky was appointed a member of the Guild of Russian Filmmakers. In the newsreel “Yeralash” he worked as a production director, in addition, he performed the same function in the television series “The Trail”.