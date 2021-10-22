Investigative Committee disclosed the details of the case against Furgal :: Politics :: RBC

The department completed the investigation of the case against the ex-governor and transferred it to the prosecutor’s office. According to the UK, the motive for the assassination and murder of businessmen was “promoting the commercial interests of Furgal and his accomplices.”

(Photo: Maxim Blinov / RIA Novosti)



The Investigative Committee has completed the investigation of the case against the former governor of the Khabarovsk Territory Sergei Furgal and transferred it to the prosecutor’s office, the department reports. He is accused of attempted murder of two or more persons, murder of two or more persons and illegal arms trafficking.

The Investigative Committee called the ex-governor the organizer of a criminal group, whose members in 2004-2005 killed entrepreneur Yevgeny Zorya and Furgal’s former business partner Oleg Bulatov, and also attempted the murder of businessman Alexander Smolsky. According to the UK, the main motive for the crimes was “promoting the commercial interests of Furgal and his accomplices.”

Furgal, together with his partner Nikolai Mistryukov, opened points for the reception of scrap metal in the Amur Region, where a similar business was conducted by Smolsky, he accepted the goods at a higher price. The partners demanded a price change from Smolsky and repeatedly provoked conflicts, wanting to remove him from the market, said the UK. Failing to achieve this, the accomplices “made a decision to physically eliminate the competitor.” According to the ministry, two grenades were thrown into the garage where the businessman was. Smolsky survived, after the incident he reduced the purchase prices for the metal, “as the defendants demanded,” the Investigative Committee said. The Investigative Committee named Marat Kadyrov as the perpetrator of the crime, he was arrested.

According to the agency, Furgal and Mistryukov organized the murder of Zorya because of “hostility arising out of a long conflict between accomplices and the entrepreneur” due to litigation over the reinforced concrete plant. The entrepreneur was shot the day before the court’s decision on the plant. The executor is Andrei Paley, who is in custody.

After the murder of Zori Furgal, Mistryukov and their business partner Oleg Bulatov were detained as suspects, but in 2004 the criminal prosecution against them was terminated. At the same time, according to the Investigative Committee, Bulatov suspected his companions of organizing the crime. “Furgal and Mistryukov, fearing Bulatov’s appeal to law enforcement agencies and testifying against them, gave instructions to commit his murder, which was again executed by Paley,” the department claims. Bulatov was shot dead outside his home.