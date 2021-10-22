Investors’ chips burned out from Intel’s report. What’s with the shares

Intel released financial results for the third quarter of 2021. On Thursday, October 21, shares lost 7.7%.

The main thing

– Results are mixed: revenue is below forecasts, profit is above

– The company will change the CFO

– The forecast for the next quarter was not optimistic

Key financial indicators

– Revenue – $ 19.2 billion (+ 5% YoY)

– Adjusted revenue was $ 18.1 billion, which is lower consensus forecast analysts – $ 18.2 billion

– Operating profit – $ 5.2 billion (+ 3.3% YoY)

– Gross margin – 56% (+ 2.9 pp YoY), operating margin – 27.2% (-0.4 pp YoY)

– Net profit – $ 6.8 billion (+ 59.6% YoY)

– Adjusted EPS was $ 1.71, which beats Wall Street’s estimates of $ 1.11.

The segment focused on personal computers showed a decline of 2% YoY to $ 9.7 billion. The company was hampered by a shortage of components throughout the industry, which led to a decrease in laptop production. Data center revenues rose 10% YoY to $ 6.5 billion.

The IoT and auto segments also experienced significant revenue growth, growing by 54% and 39%, respectively.

The company said CFO George Davis plans to leave Intel in May 2022 and the company will look for a successor.

Forecasts



In the fourth quarter, Intel expects to generate adjusted earnings of $ 0.9 per share on adjusted sales of $ 18.3 billion. Wall Street predicted Intel earnings of $ 1.01 per share on sales of $ 18.25 billion.

Intel raised its forecast for adjusted earnings for the year from $ 4.8 to $ 5.28 per share. The forecast for the adjusted gross profit for 2022 was also raised from 56.5% to 57%. The company expects gross margins to be between 51% and 53% over the next two to three years, and then continue to grow.

The company expects revenues of about $ 74 billion in 2022, with a compound annual growth rate of 10% to 12% over the next four to five years. Analysts were expecting $ 73.1 billion in revenue next year, according to FactSet.

Intel expects capital expenditures in 2022 to range from $ 25 billion to $ 28 billion.

Technical picture

Yesterday’s decline pushed the price of Intel below the lower boundary of the recent sideways trend of $ 58-52 or to the levels of the beginning of the year. The technical picture has deteriorated significantly at the moment. The decline may continue over a short distance. Descending below $ 50 will open the way to levels below $ 48.

Buyers need new growth drivers, which will help to return to the flat, that is, above $ 52. To start a new phase of growth, it will be necessary to overcome $ 54 from the bottom up, where the EMA50 is located. This will give an opportunity for growth to $ 56, where the EMA200 is located slightly lower.

Is it worth investing in Intel stock

In the short run, stocks are good for speculation. Long long positions can be averaged now or further down the line. Judging by the results of past reports, shares will not be able to recover soon without significant drivers.

Long-term expectations remain moderately positive, but growth is likely to be very slow. According to the WSJ, 13 out of 40 analyst recommendations are buy, 15 hold, and 3 sell. Target “,” text “:” Target – the target level of the investment house for shares; usually for 12 months. “}”> Targets vary in the range of $ 40–85, with an average of $ 61.8.

BCS World of investments