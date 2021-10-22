IOTA joins Ethereum rivals, Associated Press becomes ChainLink data miner

Smart contracts are compatible with EVM, which puts the IOTA blockchain on a par with technologies that rival Ethereum.

In contrast, the ISCP platform can move assets to other blockchains with zero fees. The IOTA network works without miners on an acyclic graph, so the amount of transaction fees in smart contracts is independently set by the developers.

Investors have not yet appreciated the new technological advances of the team. MIOTA quotes are below September highs, far behind the general market trend. In terms of capitalization, IOTA is in the last places in the top 50 list.



The Associated Press (AR) news agency will become the data miner of the Chainlink oracle network. The publisher will launch a node that allows developers of smart contracts to extract any information from the sections of politics, sports, culture, and even the weather forecast.

According to AR, such data mining will open up new opportunities for the development of various kinds of sports lotteries, insurance business, and betting on political events. The flow of information will help to adequately evaluate the work of digital art in the NFT marketplaces, respect the rights of copyright holders.

The Chainlink oracle network has already established itself as a reliable provider of price streams and quotes from the outside world, right into DeFi smart contracts. Such a technological solution made it possible to protect liquidity pools from manipulation of token rates on DEX exchanges.

The AP initiative will pave the way for a new direction – protecting news from fake news. The agency expects colleagues to support its decision, which in the future will create a single source of fact-checking, protected by the blockchain and the Chainlink oracle network.