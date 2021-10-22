It became known who will be able to continue working or will close during a two-week lockdown in the Novgorod region

Non-working days will be set in the Novgorod region from October 25 to November 7. Their task is “to separate labor collectives as much as possible and stop the avalanche-like increase in the number of cases.” The head of the region Andrei Nikitin announced this at a meeting of the headquarters.

Today the governor will sign a decree establishing this period.

He spoke about who will continue to work or will not be able to work during these two weeks.

Will continue to work

Kindergartens will work. Schools – according to their own schedule. The branches of the continuous cycle will operate – housing and communal services, energy, construction, agriculture, defense, transport. All those who provide livelihoods. The enterprises of the continuous cycle will also continue to operate.

Enterprises that are not included in this list will be able to work at will, but they will be able to admit to jobs only employees with QR codes.

“I want to warn the most cunning. A week after the end of this period, sick people will begin to enter the hospital. Each has an INN and Snills. If we find out that a person worked during the lockdown, became infected at the enterprise and infected others, then we will take action, ”the governor said.

Restaurants and cafes will be able to continue working, but both visitors and employees must have QR codes. Beauty salons, hairdressing salons, beauty salons will be able to work according to the same scheme, plus by appointment.

Medical facilities will continue to provide care to patients with covid and emergency patients with other diseases.

Vaccination points will continue to work in full.

Theaters will be able to work provided that the hall is filled no more than 50%, as well as the presence of QR codes in the audience.

Cinemas in detached buildings will be able to continue operating under the same conditions as theaters. This is especially true for small areas and settlements. The operation of cinema halls in shopping centers is prohibited.

Baths, saunas, showers can work only if the hot tubs and pools are not used, as well as the provision of services by appointment. This applies to small areas and settlements, where for residents this is the only opportunity for hygiene procedures.

If someone decides to have a wedding during the lockdown period, then only the groom, the bride and the photographer / videographer will be able to attend the wedding ceremony. The registry office will work out all emergency situations in full.

Will not be able to continue working

The work of shopping and shopping and entertainment centers is completely suspended. This is a key issue, according to Andrei Nikitin, as it is necessary to avoid crowds of people.

Banquets are prohibited.

Play rooms, additional educational programs for children, except for distance learning, are suspending the work. At the same time, the activity of organized children’s camps is allowed for the period of holidays in schools.

The operation of hookah and swimming pools is prohibited.

The work of circles in cultural institutions is suspended.

Sports competitions, activities in sports clubs and physical culture and sports organizations are suspended. Except for classes in public or private fitness centers, if employees and visitors have QR codes.

“These are the main parameters of the decree. More details can be found in the decree, today it will be signed. From Monday to the seventh, we are in this period of restrictions. Let me remind you once again that, in accordance with the Presidential Decree, this weekend is paid, and all employees must receive a salary.

The Novgorod region, taking into account the rules for business support that the federal government will adopt (they have been previously announced), will develop and adopt its own business support program, which will complement the federal program. This will concern those enterprises that, for some reason, were not included in the federal list, ”the governor added.

Separately, the head of the region said about public transport: “it must work in full with unconditional observance of the requirements of the mask regime.”

← District police officer Hasan Gusenov saved the women set on fire by a criminal in Maryov