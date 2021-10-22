“It is impossible to bring the ideology of the Taliban here” – Mir – Kommersant

The period of presidency of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is likely to be re-elected for a second term on Sunday, will be remembered for major changes in the country’s foreign policy. Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov answered the questions of the Kommersant correspondent Kirill Krivosheeva why Tashkent is so cautious about making a decision to join the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and what it expects from the Taliban who control neighboring Afghanistan.

– When Shavkat Mirziyoyev came to power in 2016, he began a new foreign policy course, which was designated as a “Pragmatic Peacemaker.” This course included striving to improve relations with neighbors and to increase trade. Has Uzbekistan managed to fully implement its plans, or does a certain trace of isolationism, which was characteristic of Uzbekistan’s policy before, still remain? In particular, why is Uzbekistan so cautious in making a decision to join the EAEU?

– Of course, in such a short period, to solve in one fell swoop all the problems that have accumulated and inherited from our former large state (USSR. “B”), very difficult. And besides, unfortunately, we have also made our contribution to the fact that these issues over the past (since the collapse of the Soviet Union.— “B”) the years have only gotten more complicated. Nevertheless, many issues are being resolved. There is mutual trust.

As for the EAEU, which you are talking about, we have already begun to participate in some meetings, and at a fairly high level, at the highest. We study all the pros and cons, with a strong desire to take advantage of the opportunities that open up for the development of our economy, as well as our regional and international cooperation. I mean, of course, primarily the economic dimension of our cooperation.

At the same time, I want to say frankly: we are looking closely at some of the criticisms of those who have already been directly members of the Eurasian Economic Union for several years (it includes Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. – “B”). We want to know what their dissatisfaction, claims, and what criticism are connected with. That is, on the one hand, we will move towards taking advantage of the opening opportunities. But at the same time, we want to do it with the lowest cost and taking into account the experience of our neighbors.

– You recently stated that Uzbekistan is not considering the possibility of placing American military facilities on its territory. But did Politico provide accurate information, saying that Washington is persuading you to make this decision? Are you ready to provide the Americans with any other assistance: provide transit, refuel planes, or, for example, share intelligence?

– We are surprised that this issue continues to be discussed, despite serious official statements from our side, government statements. It is not clear what purpose is being pursued in this case, although it was possible to simply take note and not promote this topic anymore.

But nevertheless, since it soars in the information space, I want to note the following. First, I confirm once again that this issue is not raised, discussed or raised. Secondly, as for interaction with any party, be it America or some other country …

Naturally, we – within the framework of international practice, on the basis of international law, conventions, treaties, agreements that we and the international community have adopted – are ready to cooperate, to continue interaction to prevent the terrorist threat.

As for sensitive issues such as the exchange of intelligence information … If it is a question of a country providing intelligence information on time and obtaining it will help prevent a serious terrorist attack, why not take advantage of it? Let it be intelligence information. Of course, I understand that this has its own specifics: how to transmit, in what form, how to prevent disclosure of your valuable sources of this information. This is another aspect related to the activities of our special services. Therefore, I believe that if we discuss with the United States the issues of combating terrorism, then we are talking exclusively about the international practice of interaction on this topic.

– But let me clarify: is this topic, as you said, only “hovering in the information space” or is it raised by your partners during contacts through diplomatic channels?

– Look, in 2002 we signed a declaration on strategic partnership with the United States. In 2018, we said in a joint statement that we are moving into a new era of strategic partnership with the United States. And this is a very serious document, which outlines the strategic directions of our interaction and defines, so to speak, its limits.

And in the course of many political consultations, many serious meetings, the Americans were told (and today they understand and admit it) that the things you are talking about are absolutely unacceptable for Uzbekistan.

And they practically do not rise and are not discussed. Moreover, if we have forgotten the order of our arguments, they clearly state to us: you have a law passed by parliament (banning the deployment of foreign bases – “B”), there is this and also this. We do not intend to hide behind the document adopted by the parliament. It’s just that today the reality is that there is no need for this.

– Discussing possible threats from Afghanistan under the rule of the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation), many experts assume that the Taliban will not invade Central Asian countries by military means, but instead will try to spread their propaganda to them and educate supporters inside … How do you feel about such fears? And do you consider the possibility that the militants of the “Islamic State” (banned in the Russian Federation), no longer finding a safe space for themselves in Afghanistan, will try to flee to your country?

– I’ll start with the latter: in theory, of course, this threat persists. President of Uzbekistan Mirziyoyev spoke about this recently in his brief speech at the summit of the Commonwealth (CIS.— “B”). And he was just talking about terrorism, that is, he called for closer cooperation between our special services that are dealing with this problem.

As for the Taliban movement, you know, it seems to me that the priority of the tasks facing the Taliban today, what you are talking about, is absolutely absent. First, they need to establish themselves, get on their feet to be recognized, and build some kind of state. It will take a very long time until they get to the point of exporting some kind of ideology. And we hope that during this period the movement itself evolves. The more it gets involved in the affairs of the region, the more it will get involved in international affairs based on international law.

And the more their desire to become a recognized part of the international community, the more the ideology itself, the very worldview of this movement and its leaders will change.

And then, you know, Uzbekistan has already asserted itself so much – both from the point of view of its national priorities, and from the point of view of the national idea, and from the point of view, in the language of the past, the ideology of the state, that it is absolutely impossible to bring the ideology of the Taliban here. Sometimes they say: now, women are already wearing headscarves, which means the Taliban will come. How can you compare it? Half of the world is already wearing headscarves, because it’s fashionable, isn’t it? Therefore, today we do not see the danger of the penetration of the Taliban ideology. The Taliban ideology itself is ultimately about freeing its own homeland from a foreign presence, especially a military one. That’s all.