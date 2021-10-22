https://ria.ru/20211022/istrebiteli-1755724422.html

Japan raised fighters over Russian and Chinese helicopters

Japan raised fighters because of Russian and Chinese helicopters – Russia news today

Japan raised fighters over Russian and Chinese helicopters

Fighters of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Forces raised the alarm due to flights of Russian and Chinese helicopters from the decks of warships, about this … RIA Novosti, 10/22/2021

2021-10-22T06: 45

2021-10-22T06: 45

2021-10-22T07: 48

in the world

Japan

China

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/100116/37/1001163776_0:51:2000:1176_1920x0_80_0_0_2c47157d82f550d779cc0721086b073d.jpg

TOKYO, October 22 – RIA Novosti. Fighters of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Forces raised the alarm due to flights of Russian and Chinese helicopters from the decks of warships, Deputy Secretary General of the Government of the country Yoshihiko Ishizaki said at a press conference in Tokyo. The flights, according to Tokyo, took place in the 1950s. 100 kilometers from the Japanese island of Sumisu (Smith Island) after one ship of the Russian Navy and the Chinese Navy passed through the Sangar Strait, and five more Russian and Chinese ships approached the eastern side of the island of Honshu. Japanese fighters were raised in response. … The government spokesman added that Tokyo “closely monitors the actions of Chinese and Russian warships near its territory and takes all security measures around our sea and air space. I will refrain from answering about the purpose of the passage of Chinese and Russian ships.” On October 14-18, the Russian-Chinese naval exercises “Maritime Interaction – 2021” were held. During the maneuvers, the ships of the two countries worked out joint tactical maneuvering, mine countermeasures for detachments, conducted artillery fire and searched for and blocked a simulated enemy submarine. Earlier, the Japanese Ministry of Defense stated that the passage of the Russian and Chinese Navy ships fully complied with international standards. No violations of water boundaries were recorded.

https://ria.ru/20211021/banya-1755510056.html

Japan

China

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/100116/37/1001163776_229-0:2000:1328_1920x0_80_0_0_9f350c06e69be598f8d8a9d86229d36a.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, japan, china, russia