Jennifer Aniston found happiness in her personal life

Jennifer Aniston was married twice, but she never met a person with whom she would live her whole life. Until recently. Rumor has it that the actress has fallen in love with a beautiful man who makes her feel what she has been deprived of for a long time.

Foreign sources report that the star of the American sitcom Friends has found her soul mate. Although the name of the chosen one of the actress was not disclosed, the media reported that he was exactly what she needed.

According to an insider, Jennifer Aniston’s new boyfriend is down to earth, handsome, reliable and with a sense of humor. The actress is happy with him, and he can make her laugh.

In the past, the beauty was married to the main Hollywood handsome man. But she divorced Brad Pitt in 2005, having been married for five years. Aniston was married to actor Justin Theroux for just two years. It was reported that the couple broke up because they wanted different things from life, and did not stop loving each other.

The star of the movie “The Spy Who Dumped Me” 4 years after the divorce continues to congratulate Jennifer on her birthday and speak well of her. Also recently, the actress renewed her relationship with her first spouse.

