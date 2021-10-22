Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will soon get married: an insider named the main sign

Public appearances of Bennifer and the demonstration of his feelings in public suggest that everything is very serious between Ben and Jennifer this time.

Singer Jennifer Lopez and Oscar-winning actor Ben Affleck, who have resumed their romance 17 years after breaking up, will soon get married as they have always had “the right love,” publicist Rob Shooter told Fox News.

“I think this is really exciting. I think these two are so special. I always believed that they would be together, that their love would never fade. I was with them when I wrote their first breakup statement that went everywhere. to the world. I wrote this statement. And when I wrote it, I was very sad, “he said.

According to him, before sending the published message to the media, he felt genuine grief, because, Shooter is sure, these two were made for each other, and the separation of this particular couple made a painful impression on him.

“I think they had the right love, but it was not the right time. There was always something special about them. And I think now is the right moment for them. So I’m really happy that they are together again.” Shooter emphasized.

Ben and Jennifer do not hide their feelings [+–] Photo: Backgrid

The publicist says that Hollywood celebrities are vulnerable in their personal lives, as their relationship is influenced by work, paparazzi and the constant attention of fans, which often leads to a breakup.

“Everyone wants to know all the details of what is happening in this relationship, what they do in private. Now I hope that Jennifer and Ben take some time for themselves,” says Rob. He notes the moment that if the last time the couple was on the covers of all the major media, now the press has changed and everything has moved to the Internet, so there is no such pressure as it used to be.

The shooter predicts that very soon the world will hear the wedding bells that will sound at the wedding of Ben and Jennifer:

“Jennifer wouldn’t let us see them walking together in the park or on the red carpet if she didn’t see the future for them. They could easily meet in secret and have some fun together. The world would never know about it. But the fact that they let us see it tells me it’s very serious. “

Earlier, Shooter told why 17 years ago one of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood broke up.