Jennifer Lopez supported ex-husband Mark Anthony after breaking up with Alex Rodriguez

More recently, 51-year-old Jennifer Lopez and her lover, 45-year-old Alex Rodriguez, broke up. They decided that it was better for them to remain friends. During this difficult period, the singer received powerful support from her family, and especially from her ex-husband Mark Anthony, with whom she was married for eight years. This was announced by a source of the portal People.

“Jennifer is doing well. She is still filming in the Dominican Republic (Shotgun Wedding – Ed.). Children visited her, and they make the singer the happiest in the world. Jennifer and Mark Anthony have a great relationship. The fact that Mark was next to the heirs while she had to work abroad was very reassuring to Jennifer, ”the insider shared.

Mark and Jennifer got married in 2004. Four years later, they became parents for the first time. They had twins – a son Max and a daughter Emma. In 2011, the couple announced their intention to divorce. The stars did not name the reason for the discord, citing a huge number of contradictions. And only in 2014 they officially filed for divorce.

In 2017, the singer started a new romance. Alex Rodriguez became her chosen one. After two years of relationship, the baseball player proposed to Lopez in the Bahamas. She agreed, but the wedding was not destined to take place. The couple announced the breakup.

“We will try to maintain this relationship. We will continue to work together and support each other in business and common projects. We wish all the best to each other and our children. Out of respect for them, we will add only that we are grateful to everyone for their support and kind words, ”ET Canada quotes celebrities.