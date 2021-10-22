Johnny Depp has strong evidence of a lie from Amber Heard (photo, video)

Two police brigades did not see in the apartment where Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard lived, no traces of a fight and pogroms, as the actor’s ex-wife told about at the trial.

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp said he has evidence of Amber Heard’s lies accusing him of domestic violence. This was reported in an exclusive material by The Daily Mail.

FOCUS on Google News. Subscribe – and always be up to date.

According to the celebrity, his ex-wife lied, saying that there was a fight, and Johnny allegedly smashed their penthouse and threw the phone in her face. His correctness is confirmed by new police testimony and previously unreleased footage from the body camera.

Amber Heard and her supportive side have been known to testify in several court cases where it was said that Depp threw a phone in her face and trashed their penthouse kitchen during an infamous May 2016 brawl.

But the actor’s lawyers argue that the photos with damage, including broken candelabra, glasses scattered on the floor and red wine spilled on walls and carpets, are completely at odds with what law enforcement officers who examined the stars’ homes remember.

Four different LAPD officers visited the couple’s downtown Los Angeles apartment within two hours after Heard’s friends dialed 911 twice. million dollars, but found no damage, vandalism, or evidence of a crime.

The second group of police officers, who arrived at Depp’s apartment the same night, but a little later, filmed the situation in the room with body cameras, and there are no traces of the pogrom on the footage from the word at all. Proof of this is a 3.5-minute recording made with a body camera.

The actor’s defense attorney in court, Adam Waldman, on the basis of these data, claims that Heard’s words about the fight and mayhem cannot be trusted.

“Amber Heard and her friends described the chaotic and messy crime scene, but recently released videos from the LAPD body cameras clearly show that the penthouse was completely intact, and that their testimony was another grandiose lie,” the lawyer said in his a statement to the tabloid.

The former spouses will face a new court in Fairfax County, Virginia. Depp filed a $ 50 million lawsuit against Heard over an article in the Washington Post in which she accused him of domestic violence. This scandal dealt a blow to his reputation, and Depp lost a number of roles. So, he was supposed to play Grindelwald in the second part of Fantastic Beasts, but because of the ships he was removed from the project. Now the evil wizard can be played by Mads Mikkelsen.

Last year, the UK High Court dismissed Depp’s separate lawsuit for leave to appeal in connection with a 2018 article in The Sun that called him “wife-beating.”