Johnny Depp sues Amber Heard for libel

This case can turn the situation around.

Long-term trial with his ex-wife and scandalous charges of domestic violence turned Johnny Depp’s life upside down. Contracts were broken with him, he was hounded, despite his attempts to restore his reputation. But this may soon come to an end. The cult actor himself is suing Amber Heard.

A $ 50 million defamation lawsuit was filed based on an article in The Sun magazine, where Heard, 35, talked about her domestic abuse experience, portraying the ex-spouse as a tyrant and rapists. Virginia Fairfax District Judge Penny Askarat gave the actor the go-ahead. He believes that such articles may have an impact on the court’s decision in favor of Hurd. In other words, she will be accused of abuse of influence and manipulation of the public.

Heard’s lawyers are outraged by this decision and believe that this is an attempt to silence the woman.

If Depp wins this court, he will receive not only $ 50 million, but also a ban on mentioning his name in the context of domestic violence. And every time the ex-wife mentions this, he will be able to sue her and win guaranteed.

