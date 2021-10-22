Jolie and Team Eternals went into self-isolation due to coronavirus

Angelina Jolie | A source: Rex / Fotodom.ru

Eternal stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff were unable to attend the Elle Women In Hollywood Awards on October 19 due to contact with a coronavirus patient. Editor Nina Garcia spoke about this during the event.

All actresses were to be awarded. Garcia’s words are quoted by The Hollywood Reporter:

These superheroines are now isolated.

Jolie, Chan, Ridloff, and Hayek had attended the stellar premiere of the new Marvel film, The Eternals the day before. As specified in the Disney Corporation, tests of all actresses for coronavirus were negative, but for safety reasons they still stayed at home.

The Eternals is the upcoming 2021 Academy Award-winning American feature film by Chloe Zhao. The film tells about the immortal superheroes of the Eternals, who secretly protect the Earth from the humanoids of the Deviants, but find themselves forced to leave the twilight in order to save the planet. It is the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Filming of the movie comic began in July 2019 in London and ended in February 2020.