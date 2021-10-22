Jonas Schnelli Leaves Bitcoin Core Development Team

One of the leading developers of the Bitcoin Core client, Jonas Schnelli, decided to leave the project due to a change in priorities and increased legal risks associated with writing code for the first cryptocurrency. New members should join the initiative on an anonymous basis, he said.

Dear Bitcoiners I decided to step down as Bitcoin Core maintainer and contributor. The last years where amazing and I coded, discussed and learned so much! I started contributing in 2013 and went full time in 2015. What a ride! But now, it’s time for me to move on. Thread 👇 – Jonas Schnelli (@_jonasschnelli_) October 21, 2021

“You may ask why now? What happened? Sometimes interests change and there is nothing you can do about it. In addition, I feel that the legal risks for Bitcoin developers are growing every year (this can be stressful), ”Shnelli wrote.

In his opinion, in recent years, many “experienced and highly qualified” developers have joined the Bitcoin Core team, so the client is “in the best hands.”

Schnelli emphasized that he does not expect a new position or project. He’s going to take a few months off. At the same time, he will remain an active member of the cryptocurrency community.

“I will hang around here and continue to write interesting thoughts about bitcoin (and I will not stop criticizing noisy bullies),” he wrote.

Schnelli joined the Bitcoin Core team in 2013, and moved to full time in 2015.

Recall that in January 2021, the mining company Marathon Patent Group, listed on the Nasdaq, allocated a grant of $ 96,000 to Schnelli.

Bitcoin Core was previously funded by Bitmain, but in December 2020, the hardware manufacturer scrapped the program.

