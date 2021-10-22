Justin Bieber taught Tom Cruise deepfake to play guitar for two hours

Justin Bieber stumbled upon a video of Tom Cruise playing guitar, and the sight piqued him. Without thinking twice, the singer decided to show the actor what real music is – for two hours Bieber taught Cruise in his Instagram stories how to play.

However, Tom Cruise from the video turned out to be fake. The video of him playing guitar was made using deepfake technology. In fact, the role of Cruise is played by another actor, on whose face a super-realistic mask created using a neural network was applied.

Here is the video that misled Bieber:

Justin Bieber did not notice that the video with Cruz was published by TikTok account @deeptomcruise , who has been posting deepfakes with a Hollywood star for a long time, without hiding it.

“Tom Cruise, I’m impressed with your guitar playing skills…”, the singer wrote. In the rest of the stories, he began to criticize the actor’s manner of performance. At the same time, everywhere he noted the instagram of the real Tom Cruise.

After criticizing Cruise, Bieber covered his game.

At some point, Justin realized his mistake. “Is this not the real Tom Cruise? Lol, okay, it’s still hilarious, ”the musician wrote.