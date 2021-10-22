Katy Perry showed very touching photos with Orlando Bloom in honor of his birthday

Nobody saw these pictures!





Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom











On her husband’s birthday, Katy Perry posted a sweet greeting on Instagram. Not only did the singer write warm words to her husband, she also attached a huge number of family photos with him, which she had never shown on the network before.

“Happy 44th birthday to you, my love. You are a brilliant father to my dove, and a real mirror. You see and reflect what I cannot see yet … I am so glad that my Moon found your Sun. I love you more than anyone else in the world, “the performer wrote, geotagging a place called” The Lord sent me an angel from heaven. ”

We will remind, Orlando and Katie started dating in 2016. Their romance was declassified at the Golden Globe Party, and then the couple was spotted on a romantic trip to Hawaii. In 2017, the stars parted, but the next year they converged again and did not disperse. On Valentine’s Day in 2019, Bloom proposed to his beloved, but they never got married. The celebration was postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic. Their daughter Daisy Dove was born on August 26, 2020.