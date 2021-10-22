Kim Kardashian showed her teenage photos and admitted that in her youth her sister stole their mom’s car

The other day, tireless Kim Kardashian posted on her Instagram a series of photos of herself as a teenager. Then the future world celebrity chose not a glamorous, but a completely everyday style, which did not distinguish her among millions of teenagers. Who hasn’t worn low-rise wide jeans, loose white T-shirts and chunky trainers in their youth? So Kim poses in photographs in a similar outfit, and in the pictures you can see the atmosphere of the house in some places. The celebrity timed her old photos for National Daughter’s Day and mentioned her little ones – 8-year-old North and 3-year-old Chicago. She also remembered a funny story from her past when she spoke to her mother.

“Mom, I’m sorry, I remember that you punished me and made me stay at home because of Courtney, who stole your car just to drive. And I didn’t take part in it at all, but I was punished! ”- said Kim.

Kim Kardashian

One of the photos was taken in a garage, which Kardashian also wrote on Instagram.

“We had nothing to do, so we took a photo in the garage. It wasn’t my fault. I just listened to what my older sister and friends had to say. They influenced me badly, and I was perfect, so I’m sorry!“, – turned to Kris Jenner Kim.

Of course, the Kardashian subscribers, of whom she now has 256 million, did not remain indifferent. Someone suggested that Kim repeat the photo shoot in a similar style, but modernized the pictures, and someone said that she looked like an angel. True, there were also those who noticed that on National Daughter Day, Kim could have published photos of her daughters, and not herself, but the instadiva left such comments unaddressed.

Photo source: Gettyimages

All the most interesting from Mainstyle in the section TOP 10