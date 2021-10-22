Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

42-year-old Kourtney Kardashian is marrying her 45-year-old lover Travis Barker. Over the weekend, Blink-182’s drummer proposed to the TV star at a beachfront hotel in Montecito, according to TMZ.

The engagement of the couple took place on the beach, surrounded by a composition of roses and candles. Barker dropped to one knee, asked Kardashian to become his wife and gave her a ring.

The TV star has already shared pictures of the joyful event on her instagram.

Forever and ever,

– wrote Courtney.

The novel by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker became known in January this year. They had known each other for a very long time, but for many years they were connected only by friendly relations, which eventually grew into a romance.

In the summer, they provoked rumors about the wedding. Then the lovers spent their vacation in Las Vegas, and stylist Glen Coco, having published their pictures, wrote that he understands why people get married there. The celebration may have really taken place then, but it had no legal force.

This will be the first marriage for Courtney. For more than nine years she was in a relationship with businessman Scott Disick, from whom she gave birth to three children, but the couple never officially formalized their union.

Barker has been married twice. He has two children from his second wife. His 15-year-old daughter Alabama has already reacted to her father’s engagement and congratulated them on Courtney by posting a snapshot of the couple. It also shows the engagement ring that Travis gave to his beloved.



So happy for you guys! I love you both,

– she wrote.

The couple was also congratulated by the younger sister of Kourtney Kim Kardashian, who recently made fun of the lovers on the Saturday Night Live show.

The first news from Spletnik was shared by blogger Eddy.